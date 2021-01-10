ISL 2020-21 News: Anirudh Thapa becomes Chennaiyin FC's most-capped player

Anirudh Thapa took the field against Odisha FC in the Indian Super League (ISL 2020-21) on Sunday to become two-time champion Chennaiyin FC's most-capped player.

The 22-year-old, making his 77th appearance, overtakes Jeje Lalpekhlua to make the most appearances for Chennaiyin across competitions.

Thapa also made history earlier this season by scoring Chennaiyin FC's fastest goal in the ISL -- in all of 52 seconds -- against Jamshedpur FC. It also made him the first Indian goalscorer of the ISL 2020 season.

Born in Dehradun, made in Chennai



The youngster has already established himself as one of India's best midfielders and a mainstay with Chennaiyin FC and the national team. His fantastic work rate and adept reading of the game make him an asset, topped by his ability to thread key passes with ease.

One of Chennaiyin’s MVPs, Thapa crafted six assists (joint-most for the club) and made 991 passes (second-most) in Chennaiyin’s runner-up finish last season. He has also made 18 appearances for the Indian national team and scored two goals and has two assists.

He has two goals to his name from eight games this season.