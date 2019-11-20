Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy: TN coach wary of heavyweights in Super League stage

Tamil Nadu has had a great start to its domestic season after two disappointing years and comes into the Super League phase of the Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 tournament having topped its group.

While happy with the way the season has started Tamil Nadu Coach Diwakar Vasu said, “It has been a good start but we can’t be complacent with what we have achieved. It is a competitive group and we will have a fight on our hands with teams like Karnataka, Mumbai and Jharkhand.”

Speaking on the areas he feels the team can improve, Vasu added, “The opening is an area of concern. Constantly we have not had a great partnership to start with and that is an area I am worried about.”

Read: Tendulkar raises awareness for brain development in Kathmandu

Without M. Vijay, Washington Sundar might be promoted up the order alongside N. Jagadeesan to get a left-right combination.

It is also expected R. Ashwin is highly likely to join the squad immediately after the second Test gets over in Kolkata which should help the team’s cause.

For Karnataka, the team has been looking solid on all fronts and senior player Karun Nair said the fact that team has been in knockout stages regularly in the last few years means the players are well equipped to handle the pressure. “I think we as a team are confident of doing well in this phase of the competition. We have covered all our bases and if we play as a team we have the potential to beat any team in India.” Nair added.