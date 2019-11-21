Cricket Cricket T10 League: Inclement weather forces two matches to be called off The fixture between Maratha Arabians and Karnataka Tuskers, and another one between Team Abu Dhabi and Deccan Gladiators ended as no-results. Team Sportstar 21 November, 2019 00:04 IST Northern Warriors's Nicholas Pooran walks off after being bowled for 8 by Bangla Tigers's David Wiese. - Twitter @T10League Team Sportstar 21 November, 2019 00:04 IST Only one of the three matches today produced a result, with Maratha Arabians, Karnataka Tuskers, Team Abu Dhabi and Deccan Gladiators sharing the points.Maratha Arabians, Karnataka Tuskers share pointsPersistent rain forced the match between Maratha Arabians and Karnataka Tuskers to be called off after the former had posted 129 for four batting first. Arabians captain and opening batsman Chris Lynn hit a 31-ball 61 (2 fours, 6 sixes), while Adam Lyth struck a 20-ball 50 (3 fours, 5 sixes). The pair added 91 runs for the second wicket after Hazratullah Zazai had been dismissed for a golden duck.RELATED: T10 League schedule, timetable, venuesBangla Tigers holds off Northern Warriors's challengeBangla Tigers's bowling attack helped secured a six-run victory over Northern Warriors after a successful defence of 102 for six. Warriors won the toss and elected to field first and its bowlers managed to keep the Tigers's batting line-up down to a modest total, with Rayad Emrit taking two for 16 in two overs. David Wiese, with figures of 2-0-14-3, was the pick of the Bangla Tigers bowlers, who managed to contain the Northern Warriors batting line-up after the top three batsmen had provided a blazing start to the run chase.Team Abu Dhabi, Deccan Gladiators share pointsInclement weather forced the match between Team Abu Dhabi and Deccan Gladiators to be called off 2.2 overs into Gladiators's chase of 119. Put in to bat by Gladiators captain Shane Watson, Team Abu Dhabi posted 118 for four in 10 overs. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address.