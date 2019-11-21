T10 League: Inclement weather forces two matches to be called off

Only one of the three matches today produced a result, with Maratha Arabians, Karnataka Tuskers, Team Abu Dhabi and Deccan Gladiators sharing the points.

Maratha Arabians, Karnataka Tuskers share points

Persistent rain forced the match between Maratha Arabians and Karnataka Tuskers to be called off after the former had posted 129 for four batting first. Arabians captain and opening batsman Chris Lynn hit a 31-ball 61 (2 fours, 6 sixes), while Adam Lyth struck a 20-ball 50 (3 fours, 5 sixes). The pair added 91 runs for the second wicket after Hazratullah Zazai had been dismissed for a golden duck.

Bangla Tigers holds off Northern Warriors's challenge

Bangla Tigers's bowling attack helped secured a six-run victory over Northern Warriors after a successful defence of 102 for six. Warriors won the toss and elected to field first and its bowlers managed to keep the Tigers's batting line-up down to a modest total, with Rayad Emrit taking two for 16 in two overs.

David Wiese, with figures of 2-0-14-3, was the pick of the Bangla Tigers bowlers, who managed to contain the Northern Warriors batting line-up after the top three batsmen had provided a blazing start to the run chase.

Team Abu Dhabi, Deccan Gladiators share points

Inclement weather forced the match between Team Abu Dhabi and Deccan Gladiators to be called off 2.2 overs into Gladiators's chase of 119. Put in to bat by Gladiators captain Shane Watson, Team Abu Dhabi posted 118 for four in 10 overs.