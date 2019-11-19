T10 League: Bangla Tigers, Deccan Gladiators, Northern Warriors emerge victorious

Bangla Tigers, Deccan Gladiators and Northern Warriors registered their first points of the Super League stage of the 2019 edition of T10 League with wins over Team Abu Dhabi, Qalandars and Delhi Bulls respectively.

Nicholas Pooran's unbeaten fifty helps achieve stiff target

West Indies's batsman-wicketkeeper Nicholas Pooran scored an unbeaten 25-ball 56 that helped Northern Warriors chase down the target of 111 against Delhi Bulls and register a six-wicket win at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

Put in to bat by Warriors captain Daren Sammy, Bulls posted 110 for six in 10 overs. Its captain Eoin Morgan hit a 28-ball 56 while finding little support from the rest of the batting line-up. For Warriors, off-spinner Chris Green was the pick of the bowlers with figures of 2-0-8-3.

Related: T10 League schedule, time table, venues

Mohammad Shahzad stars in Deccan Gladiators's comfortable win

Afghanistan wicketkeeper-batsman Mohammad Shahzad made a 21-ball 57 to help Deccan Gladiators post 128 for four batting first against Qalandars, which, in reply, managed to score only 104 in its 10 overs. Shahzad hit three fours and half-a-dozen sixes in his innings, while Qalandars's George Garton took three for 21 in two overs.

Chasing the target, Qalandars lost Tom Banton and Luke Ronchi early, and while captain Dawid Malan and Philip Salt put together a 63-run partnership for the third wicket, the team didn't manage to get itself ahead of the required run-rate to give itself a chance to get close Gladiators's 128.

Read: Sri Lankan Koththiigoda's bowling action reminiscent of Paul Adams

Avishka Fernando fifty in vain

Sri Lankan Avishka Fernando's 21-ball 51 in Team Abu Dhabi's chase of 130 against Bangla Tigers went in vain, with the Tigers's bowling attack managing to restrict Abu Dhabi to 102 for six in 10 overs. Afghanistan's leg-break bowler Qais Ahmad was the pick of the Tigers bowlers with figures of 2-0-8-3.

Earlier, sent in to bat by Team Abu Dhabi, Tigers posted 129 for three with substantial contributions from Andre Fletcher (42) and Rilee Rossouw (44 not out). Ben Laughlin was Abu Dhabi's best bowler, picking two wickets while conceding 12 runs in two overs.