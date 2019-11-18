T10 League: Sri Lanka spinner Koththiigoda's bowling action reminiscent of Paul Adams

Sri Lanka's Kevin Koththiigoda has captured the attention of cricket fans with his unique bowling action, which is similar to former South Africa bowler Paul Adams' version of frog in a blender.

Koththiigoda is playing for Bangla Tigers in the T10 League and in two matches, he has taken a wicket for 43 runs.

A leg-break bowler by trade, Koththiigoda made his List A and T20 debut for Galle Cricket Club this year, taking eight wickets in five List A matches and six wickets in four T20s.

Twitter was abuzz once a video emerged of the bowler's unorthodox action, eliciting reactions from fans.

India's Shivil Kaushik, who played for the now-defunct Gujarat Lions in IPL 2017, is another bowler with a similar action.