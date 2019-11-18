Cricket Cricket T10 League: Sri Lanka spinner Koththiigoda's bowling action reminiscent of Paul Adams Playing for Bangla Tigers in the T10 League, Sri Lankan Kevin Koththiigoda has captured the attention with his unique bowling action. Team Sportstar 18 November, 2019 22:00 IST Kevin Koththiigoda on his bowling follow-through after release. (screengrab) Team Sportstar 18 November, 2019 22:00 IST Sri Lanka's Kevin Koththiigoda has captured the attention of cricket fans with his unique bowling action, which is similar to former South Africa bowler Paul Adams' version of frog in a blender.Koththiigoda is playing for Bangla Tigers in the T10 League and in two matches, he has taken a wicket for 43 runs.Related: T10 League schedule, time table, venuesA leg-break bowler by trade, Koththiigoda made his List A and T20 debut for Galle Cricket Club this year, taking eight wickets in five List A matches and six wickets in four T20s. #NewFavePlayer Kevin Koththiigoda. Consonant in a blender pic.twitter.com/9EmOBFuNOW— Paul Radley (@PaulRadley) November 16, 2019 Twitter was abuzz once a video emerged of the bowler's unorthodox action, eliciting reactions from fans.India's Shivil Kaushik, who played for the now-defunct Gujarat Lions in IPL 2017, is another bowler with a similar action. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address.