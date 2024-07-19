The Indian Olympic Association (IOA) announced the final 29-member Indian athletics squad — including two reserves — for the Paris 2024 Olympics on July 17.
Earlier, the Athletics Federation of India (AFI) named a 28-member squad including Shot Put player Abha Khatua.
CLICK HERE FOR ALL THE PARIS 2024 UPDATES
Khatua had initially qualified via the World Rankings route but the World Athletics does not mention her name in the final and updated list of qualified athletes
18 men and 11 women athletes make the athletics squad.
The Indian Athletics Team for Paris Olympics 2024:
MEN’S
Men’s High Jump
Marathon race walk mixed relay
Men’s 20km Racewalk
Men’s Javelin Throw
Men’s 4x400m Relay
Men’s 3000m Steeplechase
Men’s Shot Put
Men’s Triple Jump
Men’s Long Jump
WOMEN’S
Women’s Javelin Throw
Women’s 3000m Steeplechase, Women’s 5000m
Women’s 400m, Women’s 4x400m relay
Women’s 100m Hurdles
Women’s 5000m
Women’s 20km Racewalk, Marathon race walk mixed relay
Women’s 4x400m relay
Reserves
Prachi, Mijo Chacko Kurian
Latest on Sportstar
- AIFF has a shortlist of 20 candidates for India men’s football team head coach’s job
- Paris Olympics 2024 squads: Full list of athletes in Indian athletics team
- India vs Pakistan Women’s Asia Cup T20 2024 Highlights: Solid Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana seal seven-wicket win
- Women’s T20 Asia Cup 2024 statistics: Most runs, most wickets, other records
- ENG vs WI, 2nd Test, Day 2 LIVE updates: Kavem Hodge falls for 120; West Indies 305/5, trails England by 111 runs
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE