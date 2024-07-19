MagazineBuy Print

Paris Olympics 2024 squads: Full list of athletes in Indian athletics team

Paris 2024 Olympics: India has sent a 29-member athletics team including two reserves.

Published : Jul 19, 2024 22:41 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
FILE PHOTO: India’s Neeraj Chopra in action.
FILE PHOTO: India’s Neeraj Chopra in action. | Photo Credit: DEEPAK KR/The Hindu
FILE PHOTO: India’s Neeraj Chopra in action. | Photo Credit: DEEPAK KR/The Hindu

The Indian Olympic Association (IOA) announced the final 29-member Indian athletics squad — including two reserves — for the Paris 2024 Olympics on July 17.

Earlier, the Athletics Federation of India (AFI) named a 28-member squad including Shot Put player Abha Khatua.

CLICK HERE FOR ALL THE PARIS 2024 UPDATES

Khatua had initially qualified via the World Rankings route but the World Athletics does not mention her name in the final and updated list of qualified athletes

18 men and 11 women athletes make the athletics squad.

The Indian Athletics Team for Paris Olympics 2024:

MEN’S
Men’s High Jump
Sarvesh Kushare
Marathon race walk mixed relay
Suraj Panwar
Men’s 20km Racewalk
Akshdeep Singh, Vikas Singh, Paramjeet Bisht
Men’s Javelin Throw
Kishore Jena, Neeraj Chopra
Men’s 4x400m Relay
Muhammed Anas, Muhammed Ajmal, Amoj Jacob, Santhosh Tamilarasan, Rajesh Ramesh
Men’s 3000m Steeplechase
Avinash Sable
Men’s Shot Put
Tajinderpal Singh Toor
Men’s Triple Jump
Abdulla Aboobacker, Praveen Chithravel
Men’s Long Jump
Jeswin Aldrin
WOMEN’S
Women’s Javelin Throw
Annu Rani
Women’s 3000m Steeplechase, Women’s 5000m
Parul Chaudhary
Women’s 400m, Women’s 4x400m relay
Kiran Pahal
Women’s 100m Hurdles
Jyothi Yarraji
Women’s 5000m
Ankita Dhyani
Women’s 20km Racewalk, Marathon race walk mixed relay
Priyanka Goswami
Women’s 4x400m relay
Jyothika Sri Dandi, Subha Venkatesan, Vithya Ramraj, Poovamma MR

Reserves

Prachi, Mijo Chacko Kurian

