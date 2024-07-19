Paris Olympics 2024 squads: Full list of athletes in Indian athletics team

The Indian Olympic Association (IOA) announced the final 29-member Indian athletics squad — including two reserves — for the Paris 2024 Olympics on July 17.

Earlier, the Athletics Federation of India (AFI) named a 28-member squad including Shot Put player Abha Khatua.

Khatua had initially qualified via the World Rankings route but the World Athletics does not mention her name in the final and updated list of qualified athletes

18 men and 11 women athletes make the athletics squad.

The Indian Athletics Team for Paris Olympics 2024:

MEN’S Men’s High Jump Sarvesh Kushare Marathon race walk mixed relay Suraj Panwar Men’s 20km Racewalk Akshdeep Singh, Vikas Singh, Paramjeet Bisht Men’s Javelin Throw Kishore Jena, Neeraj Chopra Men’s 4x400m Relay Muhammed Anas, Muhammed Ajmal, Amoj Jacob, Santhosh Tamilarasan, Rajesh Ramesh Men’s 3000m Steeplechase Avinash Sable Men’s Shot Put Tajinderpal Singh Toor Men’s Triple Jump Abdulla Aboobacker, Praveen Chithravel Men’s Long Jump Jeswin Aldrin

WOMEN’S Women’s Javelin Throw Annu Rani Women’s 3000m Steeplechase, Women’s 5000m Parul Chaudhary Women’s 400m, Women’s 4x400m relay Kiran Pahal Women’s 100m Hurdles Jyothi Yarraji Women’s 5000m Ankita Dhyani Women’s 20km Racewalk, Marathon race walk mixed relay Priyanka Goswami Women’s 4x400m relay Jyothika Sri Dandi, Subha Venkatesan, Vithya Ramraj, Poovamma MR

Reserves

Prachi, Mijo Chacko Kurian