Priyam Garg to lead India U-19 in One-dayers against Afghanistan U-19

Priyam Garg will be leading India U-19 in a one-day series against Afghanistan U-19, beginning at the Ekana Cricket Stadium B ground in Lucknow from November 22.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), in a statement, announced the squads for the first two matches. The side also has young talents like Yashasvi Jaiswal, Atharva Ankolekar in its ranks. Representing Mumbai, Jaiswal has also fared well in the Vijay Hazare Trophy, but could not feature in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy due to his commitments with India U-19 side.

While the Afghanistan U-19 team will be battling it out against India colts, the senior team will play West Indies for a lone Test series at the same venue, starting from November 27.

India U-19 squad

Yashasvi Jaiswal, Tilak Varma, Arjun Azad, Priyam Garg (Captain), Shashwat Rawat, Kumar Kushagra, Divyansh Joshi, Manav Sutar, Ravi Bishnoi, Kartik Tyagi, Akash Singh, Atharva Ankolekar, Vidyadhar Patil, CTL Rakshan, Kruthik Krishna.