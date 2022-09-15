Mohammad Nabi was announced the captain of the Afghanistan squad for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022 on Thursday.

Afghanistan has named its 15-member squad for the T20 World Cup, which begins in Australia on 16 October.

From the 17 players, who were a part of the Aghanistan squad for the Asia Cup 2022, Samiullah Shinwari, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Afsar Zazai, Karim Janat and Noor Ahmad are not included, while Darwish Rasooli, Qais Ahmad and Salim Safi made it to the 15-member cut.

In addition, Afsar Zazai, Sharafuddin Ashraf, Rahmat Shah and Gulbadin Naib have been added to the squad as reserves.

22-year-old Rasooli, who made his international debut earlier this year, made an entery after recovering from a finger injury and churning out impressive performances in the Shpageeza Cricket League 2022.

Qais Ahmad returned to the squad, having played his last T20I match in March 2022, while 20-year-old Safi has secured his maiden international call-up.

“The Asia Cup was a very good opportunity for the team to buildup things nicely for the much-important global event in Australia,” Chief selector Noor Malikzai said.

“Fortunately, Darwish Rasooli has recovered from injury (broken finger) and we are happy to have him available for the WT20, he has demonstrated good glimpses of him in the previously held Shpageeza Cricket League 2022 and offers an additional batting option to our middle order.

“Since the Australian conditions offer further support for the fast bowlers, so we have added Salim Safi, the tall right-arm quick to add further impetus to our bowling department. Overall we have picked our best available players for the event and we are hopeful of them to do well and better represent the country in the mega event.”