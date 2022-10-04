T20 World Cup: Shamarh Brooks replaces Hetmyer in West Indies squad

Batter Shamarh Brooks replaced Shimron Hetmyer in West Indies’ squad for the upcoming Men’s T20 World Cup in Australia, Cricket West Indies announced on Monday.

“The decision by the CWI Selection Panel was made as Shimron Hetmyer missed his re-scheduled flight to Australia, which had been changed from Saturday 1 October at his request, due to family reasons,” the board said in a statement.

Due to the rescheduling of the flight, Hetmyer miss the 1st T20 International (T20I) against Australia on Wednesday 5 October at the Metricon Stadium.

However, the board had made it clear to the batter that any further delay in his travel to Australia would lead to him being replaced from the squad for the ICC event.

Upon Hetmyer’s failure to reach the airport in time for his departure, the board made the change to the squad.

“Shamarh has been a part of our recent T20 International squads and delivered strong performances in the latter stages of the recently concluded CPL,” the statement by Cricket West Indies added.

The team is scheduled to begin its World Cup campaign against Scotland on October 17 in the Group Stage round.