Australia vs West Indies T20 2022: squads, players list, venues, timings and full schedule

Australia has named a 16-man squad for its upcoming two-match T20 Series against West Indies in Brisbane and Gold Coast ahead of its title defence at the T20 World Cup later this year.

Opener David Warner, allrounders Mitchell Marsh and Marcus Stoinis, and pace spearhead Mitchell Starc all return to the squad having missed the recent three-match T20 series in India.

Australia T20 squad: Aaron Finch (c), Sean Abbott, Pat Cummins, Tim David, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Josh Inglis, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Daniel Sams, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade, David Warner, Adam Zampa

West Indies T20 squad: Squad not yet announced.

Wednesday Oct 5: Metricon Stadium, Gold Coast, 6:10pm (local time)

Friday Oct 7: The Gabba, Brisbane, 6:10pm (local time)