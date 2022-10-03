Cricket

Australia vs West Indies T20 2022: squads, players list, venues, timings and full schedule

Team Sportstar
03 October, 2022 09:21 IST
Warner was rested from the India series to manage his preparation for the World Cup in Australia starting next month. | Photo Credit: AFP

Aus vs WI T20 2022: Here’s all you need to know about the two-match T20 Series between Australia and West Indies ahead of the T20 World Cup Down Under.

Australia has named a 16-man squad for its upcoming two-match T20 Series against West Indies in Brisbane and Gold Coast ahead of its title defence at the T20 World Cup later this year.

T20 World Cup, 13 days to go: Top moments - West Indies stuns India in 2016 WC semifinal at Wankhede

Opener David Warner, allrounders Mitchell Marsh and Marcus Stoinis, and pace spearhead Mitchell Starc all return to the squad having missed the recent three-match T20 series in India.

Australia T20 squad: Aaron Finch (c), Sean Abbott, Pat Cummins, Tim David, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Josh Inglis, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Daniel Sams, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade, David Warner, Adam Zampa

West Indies T20 squad: Squad not yet announced.

Wednesday Oct 5: Metricon Stadium, Gold Coast, 6:10pm (local time)

Friday Oct 7: The Gabba, Brisbane, 6:10pm (local time)

