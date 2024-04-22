RR vs MI Toss update, IPL 2024: Rajasthan Royals or Mumbai Indians - who will win toss today? 

Rajasthan Royals takes on Mumbai Indians in Match 38 of IPL 2024 at Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur on Monday to continue its winning spree.

RR - Toss and match results (IPL 2024)

Result after winning toss: Wins: 5; Losses: 0 - WWWWW

Result after losing toss: Wins - 1; Losses: 1 - WL

MI - Toss and match results (IPL 2024)

Result after winning toss: Wins: 1; Losses: 3 - WLLL

Result after losing toss: Wins: 2; Losses: 1 - WWL

Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur - Toss and match results in IPL 2024

Team winning the toss: Wins: 3; Losses: 1

Team batting first: Wins: 2; Losses: 2