RR vs MI Toss update, IPL 2024: Rajasthan Royals or Mumbai Indians - who will win toss today? 

RR vs MI: Check the toss updates and results from the IPL 2024 match between Rajasthan Royals and Mumbai Indians in Jaipur on Monday.

Published : Apr 22, 2024 16:50 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Mumbai Indians captain Hardik Pandya in action.
Mumbai Indians captain Hardik Pandya in action. | Photo Credit: R V Moorthy / The Hindu
Mumbai Indians captain Hardik Pandya in action. | Photo Credit: R V Moorthy / The Hindu

Rajasthan Royals takes on Mumbai Indians in Match 38 of IPL 2024 at Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur on Monday to continue its winning spree.

RR - Toss and match results (IPL 2024)

Result after winning toss: Wins: 5; Losses: 0 - WWWWW

Result after losing toss: Wins - 1; Losses: 1 - WL

MI - Toss and match results (IPL 2024)

Result after winning toss: Wins: 1; Losses: 3 - WLLL

Result after losing toss: Wins: 2; Losses: 1 - WWL

Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur - Toss and match results in IPL 2024

Team winning the toss: Wins: 3; Losses: 1

Team batting first: Wins: 2; Losses: 2

Off-side: Hardik Pandya, a victim of misplaced vitriol

Ayon Sengupta
Who’s next: Sunil Chhetri has been the leader of the Indian attack for years. The time has now come to find an able successor. 

Who can succeed Sunil Chhetri as India’s striker — a deep dive into what the numbers say

Neeladri Bhattacharjee
