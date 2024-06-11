USA vs IND, T20 World Cup 2024: “We want cricket to become popular among American-born people,” says United States’ Jones

USA batter Aaron Jones is hopeful that his team’s success at the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup will attract more fans to stadiums.

“I think we will get a bigger crowd for the India game on Wednesday. We have started the tournament very well. We have gained more fans, and we hope to see them in the stadium. India is a popular team, but I think there will be support for both teams,” Jones said.

ALSO READ | USA vs IND, T20 World Cup 2024: United States cricketing exiles face off against powerhouse India in high-stakes clash

If USA qualifies for the Super 8, it will provide a huge boost for the sport in these parts, Jones said. “It will be great if we qualify for the Super 8. We want cricket to become popular among American-born people. That is our aim. Of course, for now we want to take it one game at a time and focus on playing India,” Jones said.

For the many players with Indian roots in the USA squad, this is a big occasion. “The Indian-origin players are pretty excited about tomorrow. This is the first time that USA is playing against India. Some of our guys have played against Indian team players back when they were in India. It is exciting for them to play against old friends,” Jones said.