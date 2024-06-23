MagazineBuy Print

AFG vs AUS, T20 World Cup 2024 Super 8: Why did Crowe replace Richardson as match referee?

Jeff Crowe replaced Richie Richardson as the match referee for the match between Afghanistan and Australia in the T20 World Cup 2024 Super Eight Group 1 at The Arnos Vale Ground in Kingstown on Saturday.

Published : Jun 23, 2024 11:15 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
REPRESENTAIVE IMAGE: Jeff Crowe replaced Richie Richardson as the match referee for the game between Afghanistan and Australia
REPRESENTAIVE IMAGE: Jeff Crowe replaced Richie Richardson as the match referee for the game between Afghanistan and Australia | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

REPRESENTAIVE IMAGE: Jeff Crowe replaced Richie Richardson as the match referee for the game between Afghanistan and Australia | Photo Credit: AP

Jeff Crowe replaced Richie Richardson as the match referee for the game between Afghanistan and Australia in the T20 World Cup 2024 Super Eight Group 1 at The Arnos Vale Ground in Kingstown on Saturday.

Richardson was unwell and hence did not officiate. Crowe refereed the match remotely with access to a real time feed of the match and full communication was made available as necessary with the PCT (Playing Control Team), the ICC said.

Kumar Dharmasena and Ahsan Raza were the on-field umpires while Richard Illingworth was the TV umpire. India’s Nitin Memon was the fourth umpire.

Afghanistan went on to beat Australia by 21 runs to gain its first Super Eight points.

Related Topics

T20 WORLD Cup 2024 /

Australia /

Afghanistan

