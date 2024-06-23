T20 World Cup 2024: It’s something we missed in last two years, says Rashid after win over Australia

Skipper Rashid Khan lauded Afghanistan for the ‘massive’ win over heavyweight Australia in the T20 World Cup 2024, saying such glorious moments were missing in the last couple of years and attributed the victory to the number of all-rounders at the team’s disposal.

Afghanistan notched up a first-ever 21-run win over Australia in the must-win Super Eight clash to keep its hopes of reaching the semifinals alive.

“Massive win for us as a team and as a nation. Great feeling. It’s something we missed in last two years. Really happy with the win and super proud of the guys,” Rashid said at the post-match presentation.

Openers Rahmanullah Gurbaz (60) and Ibrahim Zadran (51) slammed half-centuries but Australia restricted them to a manageable 148 for 6.

However, all-rounder Gulabdin Naib produced his career-best figures of 4/20 to bowl out Australia for 127 in 19.2 overs.

“140 was a good total on this wicket. We didn’t finish as well as we should have.

“Opening partnership gave us best start. On this wicket, anything 130-plus, we were capable of defending it as long as we kept calm and had the belief. That’s the beauty of this team, having all-rounders and having options.”

Heaping praise on Naib, Rashid said: “The way Gulbadin bowled today - the experience he has, it came good today. The way Nabi started - the wicket of Warner - was also pleasing to see.

“It’s so important for us back home and around the world. I’m sure they’re proud and would’ve enjoyed the game.”

We beat Australia at last! Our journey starts now: Naib

Naib, who was adjudged the Player of the Match, said the win took a long time to come and hoped it will start a new chapter for the team.

Afghanistan had come agonisingly close to beating Australia at the ODI World Cup last year but a special performance by Glenn Maxwell had denied it that joy.

“We were waiting for a long time. Great moment for me, my nation, my people... Thanks to our fans for supporting our cricket journey. We worked hard for the last 2 months, and the result is in front of you,” he said.

“We beat Australia at last! It is a great achievement for Afghanistan cricket, our history isn’t too much. So, this is a great achievement.

“We played great cricket in the last World Cup, and this year we beat New Zealand in the group stage. Our journey starts now. We have great management and I’m very fortunate to have this team. Every game is important, we will rest tomorrow and think about it.”

Australia skipper Mitchell Marsh said it was just an off day in the office.

“They probably got 20 too many. Lot of teams have bowled first in this tournament. Don’t think it was won or lost at the toss. We had an off night on the field.

“Wasn’t the easiest of wickets but both teams played on it. As I said, we got outplayed today. We just need to win and there’s no better team to do it against.”