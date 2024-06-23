MagazineBuy Print

T20 World Cup 2024: David Miller reprimanded for code of conduct breach

Since it was the first offence in a 24-month period, one demerit point was added to Miller’s disciplinary recor

Published : Jun 23, 2024 10:32 IST - 1 MIN READ

PTI
David Miller walks back to the hut after getting dismissed during South Africa’s T20 World Cup 2024 match against England.
David Miller walks back to the hut after getting dismissed during South Africa’s T20 World Cup 2024 match against England. | Photo Credit: AFP
infoIcon

David Miller walks back to the hut after getting dismissed during South Africa's T20 World Cup 2024 match against England. | Photo Credit: AFP

Explosive South African batter David Miller was reprimanded and handed one demerit point for breaching Level 1 of the ICC Code of Conduct during a Super Eights Group 2 match of the T20 World Cup against England.

Miller was found to have breached Article 2.8 of the Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to “showing dissent at an Umpire’s decision during an international match.”

AFG vs AUS, T20 World Cup 2024 Super 8: Gulbadin’s golden arm lifts Afghanistan to stunning win over Australia

Since it was the first offence in a 24-month period, one demerit point was added to Miller’s disciplinary record. The incident occurred in the 19th over of South Africa’s innings.

Miller played a full toss from pacer Sam Curran and expected it to be called a ‘no ball’ for height.

When it was not declared a ‘no ball’, the left-hander showed dissent at the umpire’s decision by signalling to review the decision when it could not have been reviewed.

Miller admitted the offence and accepted the sanction proposed by match referee Jeff Crowe, so there was no formal hearing.

The charge against Miller was levelled by on-field umpires Chris Brown and Sharfuddoula Ibne Shahid, third umpire Joel Wilson and fourth umpire Chris Gaffaney.

