T20 World Cup 2024: Sir Vivian Richards backs Team India to win title

The West Indian was a part of the fielding medal ceremony of the Indian team after it defeated Bangladesh in the Super Eight at the Sir Vivian Richard Stadium on Saturday.

Published : Jun 23, 2024 13:18 IST , North Sound (Antigua) - 2 MINS READ

PTI
Vivian Richards was delighted to see India wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant back in action. (File Photo)
Vivian Richards was delighted to see India wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant back in action. (File Photo) | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

Vivian Richards was delighted to see India wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant back in action. (File Photo) | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Vivian Richards visited the Indian team’s dressing room and expressed his support for Rohit Sharma and his men, saying, “if the Men in Maroon falter, I’m backing you,” to win the T20 World Cup.

The West Indian was a part of the fielding medal ceremony of the Indian team after it defeated Bangladesh in the Super Eight at the Sir Vivian Richard Stadium on Saturday.

“Well done today, going all the way?” he asked. “What can I say to a team that is already so powerful? You have a good thing going here and I can only say that if the guys in maroon don’t get it done, I will be backing you. Is that reasonable enough? As a Caribbean person, really good to see what you have here,” Richards said in the video posted by the BCCI.

The West Indies great presented the fielding medal award to Suryakumar Yadav for his brilliant catch in the outfield at square leg to dismiss opener Litton Das.

The 72-year-old was delighted to see “pocket rocket” Rishabh Pant back in action.

“Pant, it’s great to see you back here after what you have been through. We would have missed the great talent and what you have to offer in the future. Just great to see you, and the way you are playing your cricket, love it enjoy it. Well done,” he added.

India is sitting on top of its group with four points from two games with a healthy net run rate of 2.425. The Rohit Sharma-led side will next take on Australia in its final Super Eight clash.

