BAN vs NEP Dream11 Prediction, T20 World Cup 2024: Bangladesh vs Nepal predicted playing XI, fantasy team, squads

BAN vs NEP: Here are the predicted playing XIs, fantasy team and full squads for the Bangladesh vs Nepal T20 World Cup 2024 match set to happen in Kingstown, St. Vincent on Monday.

Published : Jun 16, 2024 18:21 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Bangladesh’s Jaker Ali bats during the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup cricket match between Bangladesh and South Africa at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium.
Bangladesh’s Jaker Ali bats during the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup cricket match between Bangladesh and South Africa at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

Bangladesh's Jaker Ali bats during the ICC Men's T20 World Cup cricket match between Bangladesh and South Africa at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium. | Photo Credit: AP

Bangladesh will take on Nepal in a Group D fixture of the T20 World Cup 2024 at Arnos Vale Ground in Kingstown, St. Vincent on Monday knowing a win will help it seal progress to the Super Eight phase.

Nepal on the other hand has already been eliminated from the race following its loss to South Africa in its previous encounter.

Here are the predicted line-ups for the match:

Nepal: Kushal Bhurtel, Aasif Sheikh (WK), Anil Sah, Rohit Paudel (C), Kushal Malla, Dipendra Airee, Sompal Kami, Gulsan Jha, Karan KC, Sandeep Lamichhane, Abinash Bohara

Bangladesh: Tanzid Hasan, Najmul Hossain Shanto(c), Litton Das(w), Shakib Al Hasan, Towhid Hridoy, Mahmudullah, Jaker Ali, Rishad Hossain, Taskin Ahmed, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Mustafizur Rahman

BAN vs NEP DREAM11 FANTASY TEAM
Wicketkeepers: Asif Sheikh
Batters: Rohit Paudel, Tanzid Hasan, Towhid Hridoy
All-rounders: Dipendra Airee, Shakib al Hasan, Rishad Hossein, KC Karan
Bowlers: Mustafizur Rahman, Sandeep Lamichhane, Tanzid Sakib
Combination - BAN 6 : 5 NEP, Credits left: 16.5
THE SQUADS
Nepal
Rohit Paudel (c), Aasif Sheikh (wk), Anil Kumar Sah, Kushal Bhurtel, Kushal Malla, Dipendra Singh Airee, Lalit Rajbanshi, Karan KC, Gulshan Jha, Sompal Kami, Pratis GC, Sundeep Jora, Abinash Bohara, Sagar Dhakal, Kamal Singh Airee, Sandeep Lamichhane
Bangladesh
Squad: Tanzid Hasan, Najmul Hossain Shanto (c), Litton Das(w), Shakib Al Hasan, Towhid Hridoy, Mahmudullah, Jaker Ali, Rishad Hossain, Taskin Ahmed, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Mustafizur Rahman, Mahedi Hasan, Tanvir Islam, Shoriful Islam, Soumya Sarkar

