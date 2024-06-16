BAN vs NEP Dream11 Prediction, T20 World Cup 2024: Bangladesh vs Nepal predicted playing XI, fantasy team, squads

Bangladesh will take on Nepal in a Group D fixture of the T20 World Cup 2024 at Arnos Vale Ground in Kingstown, St. Vincent on Monday knowing a win will help it seal progress to the Super Eight phase.

Nepal on the other hand has already been eliminated from the race following its loss to South Africa in its previous encounter.

Here are the predicted line-ups for the match:

Nepal: Kushal Bhurtel, Aasif Sheikh (WK), Anil Sah, Rohit Paudel (C), Kushal Malla, Dipendra Airee, Sompal Kami, Gulsan Jha, Karan KC, Sandeep Lamichhane, Abinash Bohara

Bangladesh: Tanzid Hasan, Najmul Hossain Shanto(c), Litton Das(w), Shakib Al Hasan, Towhid Hridoy, Mahmudullah, Jaker Ali, Rishad Hossain, Taskin Ahmed, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Mustafizur Rahman

BAN vs NEP DREAM11 FANTASY TEAM Wicketkeepers: Asif Sheikh Batters: Rohit Paudel, Tanzid Hasan, Towhid Hridoy All-rounders: Dipendra Airee, Shakib al Hasan, Rishad Hossein, KC Karan Bowlers: Mustafizur Rahman, Sandeep Lamichhane, Tanzid Sakib Combination - BAN 6 : 5 NEP, Credits left: 16.5