  • The team with the greatest number of wins in its group will be placed in the higher position.
  • If there are teams with equal points and equal wins, then in such case the team with the higher net run rate will be placed in the higher position
  • If two or more teams are still equal, they will be ordered according to the head-to-head match played between them
  • If the above does not resolve the tie, or if all matches within a group produce no results, then the teams will be ordered as per their position on the ICC Men’s T20I Rankings as at the 31st May 2024.