The second round of the T20 World Cup, the Super 8, is set to begin from June 19 with United States of America facing South Africa at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium.

The top eight teams will be divided into two groups of for each for this stage of the tournament. The two Super 8 groups are as follows: India, Australia, Afghanistan, Netherlands/Bangladesh and USA, England, West Indies, South Africa.

What will be the points system in Super 8?

Each team will play the other three in its group just once. The winner of every match will get two points. If the game is abandoned, the two teams will share a point each.

How many teams will qualify from Super 8?

The top two teams from each group will advance to the semifinals. The first-placed team in the first group will take on the second-placed side from the second in the first semifinal. The second-placed side in first will clash with the first-placed team from the second.

The two semifinals will be held in Guyana and Trinidad with India set to feature at the former venue, if it makes the last-four.

Will the group stage points be carried forward to Super 8?

No, teams will start the second round with zero points.

Which team will progress if two have equal number of points in Super 8?

The following are the tie-break rules for the Super 8 stage:

The team with the greatest number of wins in its group will be placed in the higher position.

If there are teams with equal points and equal wins, then in such case the team with the higher net run rate will be placed in the higher position

If two or more teams are still equal, they will be ordered according to the head-to-head match played between them

If the above does not resolve the tie, or if all matches within a group produce no results, then the teams will be ordered as per their position on the ICC Men’s T20I Rankings as at the 31st May 2024.