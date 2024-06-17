MagazineBuy Print

BAN vs NEP, T20 World Cup 2024: Bangladesh records lowest-ever successfully-defended total in T20 WC

The Bangla tigers managed only 106 runs in its twenty-over essay, but restricted Nepal to 85 all out, beating the previous record of 113 defended by South Africa against Bangladesh earlier in the tournament.

Published : Jun 17, 2024 08:28 IST , Chennai

Team Sportstar
Bangladesh’s Tanzim Hasan Sakib, center without cap, celebrates with teammates the dismissal of South Africa’s Reeza Hendricks during the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup cricket match between Bangladesh and South Africa.
Bangladesh’s Tanzim Hasan Sakib, center without cap, celebrates with teammates the dismissal of South Africa’s Reeza Hendricks during the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup cricket match between Bangladesh and South Africa. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

Bangladesh’s Tanzim Hasan Sakib, center without cap, celebrates with teammates the dismissal of South Africa’s Reeza Hendricks during the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup cricket match between Bangladesh and South Africa. | Photo Credit: AP

Bangladesh recorded the lowest-ever total successfully defended in T20 World Cup history during the Group D encounter against Nepal at the Arnos Vale Ground in St. Vincent on Monday.

The Bangla tigers managed only 106 runs in its twenty-over essay, but restricted Nepal to 85 all out, beating the previous record of 113 defended by South Africa against Bangladesh earlier in the tournament.

Tanzim Hasan Sakib was the pick of the bowlers for the team, picking up four wickets and conceding only seven runs in his four-over spell.

Lowest totals successfully defended in T20 World Cup history:

Bangladesh (106/9) beat Nepal (85) by 21 runs - Kingstwon, 2024

South Africa (113) beat Bangladesh (109) by four runs - New York, 2024

South Africa (115) beat Nepal (114) by one run - Kingstown, 2024

Sri Lanka (119) beat New Zealand (60) by 59 runs - Chattogram, 2014

India (119) beat Pakistan (113/7) by six runs - New York, 2024

Afghanistan (123/7) beat West Indies (117/8) by six runs - Nagpur, 2016

New Zealand (126/7) beat India (79) by 47 runs - Nagpur, 2016

