Bangladesh recorded the lowest-ever total successfully defended in T20 World Cup history during the Group D encounter against Nepal at the Arnos Vale Ground in St. Vincent on Monday.
The Bangla tigers managed only 106 runs in its twenty-over essay, but restricted Nepal to 85 all out, beating the previous record of 113 defended by South Africa against Bangladesh earlier in the tournament.
Tanzim Hasan Sakib was the pick of the bowlers for the team, picking up four wickets and conceding only seven runs in his four-over spell.
Lowest totals successfully defended in T20 World Cup history:
Bangladesh (106/9) beat Nepal (85) by 21 runs - Kingstwon, 2024
South Africa (113) beat Bangladesh (109) by four runs - New York, 2024
South Africa (115) beat Nepal (114) by one run - Kingstown, 2024
Sri Lanka (119) beat New Zealand (60) by 59 runs - Chattogram, 2014
India (119) beat Pakistan (113/7) by six runs - New York, 2024
Afghanistan (123/7) beat West Indies (117/8) by six runs - Nagpur, 2016
New Zealand (126/7) beat India (79) by 47 runs - Nagpur, 2016
Latest on Sportstar
- BAN vs NEP, T20 World Cup 2024: Bangladesh records lowest-ever successfully-defended total in T20 WC
- BAN vs NEP Live Score, T20 World Cup 2024: Bangladesh 106 all out; Tanzim Sakib, Mustafizur help restrict Nepal to 85 all out
- Netherlands vs Sri Lanka Live Score, T20 World Cup 2024: Bangladesh beats Nepal to knock NED out of tournament
- Ten Hag reveals Tuchel was approached for his Manchester United job
- T20 World Cup 2024: We made mistakes against India and USA, says Pakistan captain Babar Azam
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE