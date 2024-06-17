BAN vs NEP, T20 World Cup 2024: Bangladesh records lowest-ever successfully-defended total in T20 WC

Bangladesh recorded the lowest-ever total successfully defended in T20 World Cup history during the Group D encounter against Nepal at the Arnos Vale Ground in St. Vincent on Monday.

The Bangla tigers managed only 106 runs in its twenty-over essay, but restricted Nepal to 85 all out, beating the previous record of 113 defended by South Africa against Bangladesh earlier in the tournament.

Tanzim Hasan Sakib was the pick of the bowlers for the team, picking up four wickets and conceding only seven runs in his four-over spell.

Lowest totals successfully defended in T20 World Cup history:

Bangladesh (106/9) beat Nepal (85) by 21 runs - Kingstwon, 2024

South Africa (113) beat Bangladesh (109) by four runs - New York, 2024

South Africa (115) beat Nepal (114) by one run - Kingstown, 2024

Sri Lanka (119) beat New Zealand (60) by 59 runs - Chattogram, 2014

India (119) beat Pakistan (113/7) by six runs - New York, 2024

Afghanistan (123/7) beat West Indies (117/8) by six runs - Nagpur, 2016

New Zealand (126/7) beat India (79) by 47 runs - Nagpur, 2016