T20 World Cup 2024 Super Eight schedule: Full fixtures list, dates, venues, teams, match timings

The Super Eight phase of the ICC men’s T20 World Cup 2024 is set to begin on Wednesday, June 19 with South Africa taking on the co-host United States of America in North Sound, Antigua.

The eight teams that have qualified from the four groups will be split into two groups of four each. Each team will play three further fixtures each in this phase with the top two from each group qualifying for the semifinal.

T20 World Cup 2024 - Super Eight groups

Group 1: India, Australia, Afghanistan, Bangladesh/Netherlands (D2)

Group 2: South Africa, West Indies, United States of America, England

Here is the full schedule for the Super Eight phase of the T20 World Cup 2024:

T20 World Cup 2024 - Super Eight full schedule Wed, June 19 - South Africa vs United States of America; North Sound (8:00 pm IST) Thu, June 20 - West Indies vs England; Gros Islet (6:00 am IST) Thu, June 20 - Afghanistan vs India; Bridgetown (8:00 pm IST) Fri, June 21 - Australia vs D2; North Sound (6:00 am IST) Fri, June 21 - South Africa vs England; Gros Islet (8:00 pm IST) Sat, June 22 - West Indies vs USA; Bridgetown (6:00 am IST) Sat, June 22 - India vs D2; North Sound (8:00 pm IST) Sun, June 23 - Afghanistan vs Australia; Kingstown (6:00 am IST) Sun, June 23 - USA vs England; Bridgetown (8:00 pm IST) Mon, June 24 - West Indies vs South Africa; North Sound (6:00 am IST) Mon, June 24 - Australia vs India; Gros Islet (8:00 pm IST) Tue, June 25 - Afghanistan vs D2; Kingstown (6:00 am IST)