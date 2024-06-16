The Super Eight phase of the ICC men’s T20 World Cup 2024 is set to begin on Wednesday, June 19 with South Africa taking on the co-host United States of America in North Sound, Antigua.
The eight teams that have qualified from the four groups will be split into two groups of four each. Each team will play three further fixtures each in this phase with the top two from each group qualifying for the semifinal.
T20 World Cup 2024 - Super Eight groups
Group 1: India, Australia, Afghanistan, Bangladesh/Netherlands (D2)
Group 2: South Africa, West Indies, United States of America, England
Here is the full schedule for the Super Eight phase of the T20 World Cup 2024:
T20 World Cup 2024 - Super Eight full schedule
Latest on Sportstar
- T20 World Cup 2024 Super Eight schedule: Full fixtures list, dates, venues, teams, match timings
- AUS vs SCO, T20 World Cup 2024: Australia completes tricky chase to knock Scotland out of Super Eight reckoning
- Inter Miami clips Philadelphia Union 2-1
- Benavidez unanimously outpoints Gvozdyk for interim WBC light heavyweight belt
- AUS vs SCO Highlights, T20 World Cup 2024: Australia beats Scotland by five wickets to help England qualify for Super Eights
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE