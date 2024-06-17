MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

T20 World Cup 2024: We made mistakes against India and USA, says Pakistan captain Babar Azam

Babar was there to see Pakistan reach home against the Irish outfit, as he made an unbeaten 32 in a chase of 107 that they nearly botched up.

Published : Jun 17, 2024 08:01 IST , Lauderhill (USA) - 2 MINS READ

PTI
Shaheen Shah Afridi gestures as he leaves the field along with captain Babar Azam after Pakistan won the T20 World Cup 2024 match against Ireland. 
Shaheen Shah Afridi gestures as he leaves the field along with captain Babar Azam after Pakistan won the T20 World Cup 2024 match against Ireland.  | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

Shaheen Shah Afridi gestures as he leaves the field along with captain Babar Azam after Pakistan won the T20 World Cup 2024 match against Ireland.  | Photo Credit: AP

Pakistan skipper Babar Azam rued the mistakes his side made against India and the USA in its earlier Group A matches, even as the former champions bid adieu to the T20 World Cup with a consolation three-wicket win over Ireland here.

Babar was there to see Pakistan reach home against the Irish outfit, as he made an unbeaten 32 in a chase of 107 that they nearly botched up.

“I think with the bowling, conditions suited our bowlers. But in batting, we made a few mistakes in the matches against the USA and India. When you lose wickets, the pressure is on you,” said Babar in the post-match presentation ceremony.

“We couldn’t finish off close games, and as a team we weren’t good,” he admitted.

PAK vs IRE, T20 World Cup 2024: Pakistan beats Ireland to finish campaign with win

Pakistan lost its first two Group A matches against India and the USA before beating Canada and Ireland. However, Babar was happy that his team ended the tournament with a victory.

“Yes we finished well. We took early wickets with the ball. But with the bat, we didn’t finish well. We lost back-to-back wickets, but got over the line in the end.”

Babar said Pakistan will have to regroup quickly, though did not give any definite answer to his future as the captain. Let’s see, what team needs, I’ll be okay with it. We have a good bunch of players, we’ve to go home, chat and see where we lacked, and then come back,” he added.

Fast bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi, who was later adjudged as player of the match, said they did not play the right brand of cricket in the tournament.

“We haven’t played the kind of cricket our country demands, have a few areas to improve on. It’s tough (the result),” said Afridi.

Ireland captain Paul Stirling said they never really got the team balance right.

“It’s getting that balance right. T20…we probably haven’t got that this time around. It’s been a difficult couple of weeks. We’ll go back, regroup and see if we can come back stronger,” he noted.

Related stories

Related Topics

T20 World Cup 2024 /

Babar Azam /

Shaheen Shah Afridi

Latest on Sportstar

  1. T20 World Cup 2024: We made mistakes against India and USA, says Pakistan captain Babar Azam
    PTI
  2. NED vs SL: Sri Lanka becomes second team to post 200+ total in T20 World Cup 2024
    Team Sportstar
  3. Netherlands vs Sri Lanka Live Score, T20 World Cup 2024: O’Dowd, Levitt begin chase for NED vs SL
    Team Sportstar
  4. BAN vs NEP Live Score, T20 World Cup 2024: Bangladesh 106 all out; Nepal loses five wickets; Airee, Malla keep Nepal in hunt
    Team Sportstar
  5. BAN vs NEP, T20 World Cup 2024: Tanzim Hasan Sakib records second-best bowling figures for Bangladesh in T20 WC
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Retirement isn’t a walk in the park

Ayon Sengupta
Change of rule: Until 2022, players could only review on-field decisions for dismissal, but that has not been the case in the IPL since 2023 with teams now reviewing wides and bouncers. 

DRS for wides and bouncers in IPL matches should be done away with

Sunil Gavaskar
+ SEE all Stories

More on T20 World Cup

  1. T20 World Cup 2024: We made mistakes against India and USA, says Pakistan captain Babar Azam
    PTI
  2. NED vs SL: Sri Lanka becomes second team to post 200+ total in T20 World Cup 2024
    Team Sportstar
  3. BAN vs NEP, T20 World Cup 2024: Tanzim Hasan Sakib records second-best bowling figures for Bangladesh in T20 WC
    Team Sportstar
  4. BAN vs NEP, T20 World Cup 2024: Sandeep Lamichhane becomes second fastest bowler to pick 100 T20I wickets
    Team Sportstar
  5. Netherlands vs Sri Lanka Live Score, T20 World Cup 2024: O’Dowd, Levitt begin chase for NED vs SL
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. T20 World Cup 2024: We made mistakes against India and USA, says Pakistan captain Babar Azam
    PTI
  2. NED vs SL: Sri Lanka becomes second team to post 200+ total in T20 World Cup 2024
    Team Sportstar
  3. Netherlands vs Sri Lanka Live Score, T20 World Cup 2024: O’Dowd, Levitt begin chase for NED vs SL
    Team Sportstar
  4. BAN vs NEP Live Score, T20 World Cup 2024: Bangladesh 106 all out; Nepal loses five wickets; Airee, Malla keep Nepal in hunt
    Team Sportstar
  5. BAN vs NEP, T20 World Cup 2024: Tanzim Hasan Sakib records second-best bowling figures for Bangladesh in T20 WC
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment