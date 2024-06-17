BAN vs NEP, T20 World Cup 2024: Sandeep Lamichhane becomes second fastest bowler to pick 100 T20I wickets

Sandeep Lamichhane became the second-fastest bowler to complete the milestone of 100 T20I wickets during the ICC World Cup 2024 match between Nepal and Bangladesh at the Arnos Vale Stadium in St. Vincent on Monday.

The leg-spinner, who is Nepal’s leading wicket-taker in the format, reached the mark in 54 matches, one more than fellow leggie Rashid Khan from Afghanistan.

Lamichhane, who started the day on 98 wickets, picked up the wickets of Bangladesh batter Jaker Ali and Tanzim Hasan Sakib to get to the milestone.