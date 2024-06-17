MagazineBuy Print

BAN vs NEP, T20 World Cup 2024: Sandeep Lamichhane becomes second fastest bowler to pick 100 T20I wickets

The leg-spinner, who is Nepal’s leading wicket-taker in the format, reached the mark in 54 matches, one more than fellow leggie Rashid Khan from Afghanistan.

Published : Jun 17, 2024 06:22 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
FILE PHOTO- Nepal’s Sandeep Lamichhane attends a practice session ahead of the Asia Cup cricket match with India in Pallekele, Sri Lanka.
FILE PHOTO- Nepal’s Sandeep Lamichhane attends a practice session ahead of the Asia Cup cricket match with India in Pallekele, Sri Lanka. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO- Nepal's Sandeep Lamichhane attends a practice session ahead of the Asia Cup cricket match with India in Pallekele, Sri Lanka. | Photo Credit: AP

Sandeep Lamichhane became the second-fastest bowler to complete the milestone of 100 T20I wickets during the ICC World Cup 2024 match between Nepal and Bangladesh at the Arnos Vale Stadium in St. Vincent on Monday.

The leg-spinner, who is Nepal's leading wicket-taker in the format, reached the mark in 54 matches, one more than fellow leggie Rashid Khan from Afghanistan.

Lamichhane, who started the day on 98 wickets, picked up the wickets of Bangladesh batter Jaker Ali and Tanzim Hasan Sakib to get to the milestone.

Fastest to 100 T20I wickets
Rashid Khan (AFG) - 53 matches
Sandeep Lamichhane (NEP) - 54 matches*
Wanindu Hasaranga (SL) - 63 matches
Haris Rauf (PAK) - 71 matches
Mark Adair (IRE) - 72 matches

