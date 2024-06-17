MagazineBuy Print

BAN vs NEP, T20 World Cup 2024: Tanzim Hasan Sakib records second-best bowling figures for Bangladesh in T20 WC

The best bowling figures for Bangladesh is 5/22 in 4 overs by Mustafizur Rahman against New Zealand at the Eden Gardens in 2016.

Published : Jun 17, 2024 07:45 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Tanzim Hasan Sakib of Bangladesh gathers the ball during the ICC Men’s T20 Cricket World Cup West Indies & USA 2024 match between South Africa and Bangladesh at Nassau County International Cricket Stadium
Tanzim Hasan Sakib of Bangladesh gathers the ball during the ICC Men’s T20 Cricket World Cup West Indies & USA 2024 match between South Africa and Bangladesh at Nassau County International Cricket Stadium | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

Tanzim Hasan Sakib of Bangladesh gathers the ball during the ICC Men’s T20 Cricket World Cup West Indies & USA 2024 match between South Africa and Bangladesh at Nassau County International Cricket Stadium | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Tanzim Hasan Sakib recorded the second-best bowling figures for Bangladesh in T20 World Cups during the Group D encounter against Nepal at the Arnos Vale Ground in Kingstown, St. Vincent on Monday.

The pacer picked up four wickets, conceding just seven runs in his four-over spell to reduce Nepal to 21 for five in its chase of 107.

The best bowling figures for Bangladesh is 5/22 in 4 overs by Mustafizur Rahman against New Zealand at the Eden Gardens in 2016.

Best bowling figures for Bangladesh in T20 WC
5/22 in 4 overs - Mustafizur Rahman vs NZ (2016)
4/7 in 4 overs - Tanzim Hasan Sakib vs NEP (2024)*
4/9 in 4 overs - Shakib Al Hasan vs PNG (2021)
4/15 in 3 overs - Shakib Al Hasan vs Oman (2016)
4/25 in 4 overs - Taskin Ahmed vs Netherlands (2022)

