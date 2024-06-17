BAN vs NEP, T20 World Cup 2024: Tanzim Hasan Sakib records second-best bowling figures for Bangladesh in T20 WC

Tanzim Hasan Sakib recorded the second-best bowling figures for Bangladesh in T20 World Cups during the Group D encounter against Nepal at the Arnos Vale Ground in Kingstown, St. Vincent on Monday.

The pacer picked up four wickets, conceding just seven runs in his four-over spell to reduce Nepal to 21 for five in its chase of 107.

The best bowling figures for Bangladesh is 5/22 in 4 overs by Mustafizur Rahman against New Zealand at the Eden Gardens in 2016.