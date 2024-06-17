NED vs SL: Sri Lanka becomes second team to post 200+ total in T20 World Cup 2024

Sri Lanka became only the second team to register a 200+ total in T20 World Cup 2024, during the side’s last group stage match against the Netherlands in Gros Islet on Monday.

Australia was the first to achieve the feat, when it posted 201 for seven against England earlier in the tournament.

Sri Lanka’s total of 201 for six against the Dutch side was built on a team effort, with four batters scoring 30 or more.

Opener Kusal Mendis laid the platform for Sri Lanka with a a brisk 46 off 29 balls, after his side was inserted.

Dhananjaya de Silva and Charith Aslanka propped up the innings in the middle, before Angelo Mathews and Wanindu Hasaranga provided the final flourish, lifting Sri Lanka past 200 in a dead rubber for the side.