Euro 2024: England’s Jude Bellingham sets record ahead of England vs Serbia match

England’s Jude Bellingham enters the record books as he starts his Euro 2024 campaign against Serbia at the Arena AufSchalke (Veltins Arena) on Sunday.

Bellingham is the first European player to make an appearance at three major international tournaments before turning 21 (aged 20 years, 353 days today), having played at Euro 2020, the 2022 FIFA World Cup and now Euro 2024.

After scoring with a header against Serbia, giving the Three Lions a 1-0 lead, Jude Bellingham has now scored England’s opening goal of the tournament at the 2022 World Cup and Euro 2024.

He’s the first player to score for England at both tournaments while playing his club football outside England.

The 20-year-old has 29 senior appearances for England, in which he has bagged three international goals.