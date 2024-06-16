MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

NED vs SL Dream11 Prediction, T20 World Cup 2024: Sri Lanka vs Netherlands predicted playing 11, fantasy team picks, squads

NED vs SL: Here are the Dream11 fantasy picks, predicted playing 11s and squads for the T20 World Cup 2024 match between Sri Lanka and Netherlands.

Published : Jun 16, 2024 18:19 IST , CHENNAI - 2 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
Netherlands players during their match against South Africa.
Netherlands players during their match against South Africa. | Photo Credit: TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP
infoIcon

Netherlands players during their match against South Africa. | Photo Credit: TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP

Preview

Sri Lanka, which is placed fifth in Group D, will take on the third-placed Netherlands.

Already out of reckoning for the Super Eight round, Sri Lanka’s pride will be at stake given it has had a tournament to forget, marred with multiple issues on and off the field.

READ MORE: T20 World Cup 2024: We let our nation down, says Sri Lanka all-rounder Angelo Mathews

For the Scott Edwards-led Netherlands team, there will be a great deal of motivation to bring out their best and hope for a big win as well as luck to favour them.

Netherlands has notched wins in two out of three games in this tournament yet it finds itself nearly eliminated in a tight Group D, from which South Africa has already sailed through.

Here are the predicted lineups for the match:

Predicted Lineups

Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis (WK), Sadeera Samarawickrama, Dhananjaya de Silva, Charith Asalanka, Wanindu Hasaranga (C), Angelo Mathews, Dasun Shanaka, Maheesh Theekshana, Matheesha Pathirana, Nuwan Thushara

Netherlands: Michael Levitt, Max O’Dowd, Vikramjit Singh, Sybrand Engelbrecht, Scott Edwards (c & wk), Bas de Leede, Teja Nidamanuru, Logan van Beek, Tim Pringle, Paul van Meekeren, Vivian Kingma

NED vs SL Dream11 Fantasy Team Picks
Wicketkeepers: Kusal Mendis
Batsmen: Pathum Nissanka, Vikramjit Singh, Max O’Dowd
All-rounders: Logan van Beek, Baas de Leede, Wanindu Hasaranga (c), Angelo Mathews
Bowlers: Paul van Meekeran, Nuwan Thushara, Matheesha Pathirana (vc)

SQUADS

Netherlands Squad: Michael Levitt, Max O’Dowd, Vikramjit Singh, Sybrand Engelbrecht, Bas de Leede, Scott Edwards (w/c), Teja Nidamanuru, Logan van Beek, Tim Pringle, Paul van Meekeren, Vivian Kingma, Saqib Zulfiqar, Aryan Dutt, Kyle Klein, Wesley Barresi

Sri Lanka: Wanindu Hasaranga (c), Charith Asalanka, Kusal Mendis, Pathum Nissanka, Kamindu Mendis, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Angelo Mathews, Dasun Shanaka, Dhananjaya De Silva, Maheesh Theekshana, Dunith Wellalage, Dushmantha Chameera, Nuwan Thushara, Matheesha Pathirana, Dilshan Madushanka.

Related Topics

T20 WORLD Cup 2024 /

Netherlands /

Sri Lanka

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Poland vs Netherlands LIVE streaming info, Euro 2024: When, where to watch POL v NED; Preview
    Team Sportstar
  2. IND-W vs SA-W First ODI, Live Score: Renuka removes Laura Wolvaardt in first over, South Africa needs 266 to win
    Team Sportstar
  3. PAK vs IRE Live Score, T20 World Cup 2024: Rain threat looms as Pakistan faces Ireland in Florida; Toss, playing XI at 7:30 PM IST
    Team Sportstar
  4. Spain vs Croatia LIVE Updates: Euro 2024 Group B clash, ESP v CRO news
    Team Sportstar
  5. Poland vs Netherlands, Euro 2024: No Lewandowski in starting XI, top talking points of POL v NED
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Retirement isn’t a walk in the park

Ayon Sengupta
Change of rule: Until 2022, players could only review on-field decisions for dismissal, but that has not been the case in the IPL since 2023 with teams now reviewing wides and bouncers. 

DRS for wides and bouncers in IPL matches should be done away with

Sunil Gavaskar
+ SEE all Stories

More on T20 World Cup

  1. BAN vs NEP Dream11 Prediction, T20 World Cup 2024: Bangladesh vs Nepal predicted playing XI, fantasy team, squads
    Team Sportstar
  2. NED vs SL Dream11 Prediction, T20 World Cup 2024: Sri Lanka vs Netherlands predicted playing 11, fantasy team picks, squads
    Team Sportstar
  3. T20 World Cup 2024 Super 8: Teams and groups, rules, qualification, points system explained
    Team Sportstar
  4. T20 World Cup 2024: Kohli’s form the only blip in an otherwise successful group stage for India
    Ashwin Achal
  5. WI vs AFG, T20 World Cup 2024: West Indies, Afghanistan eye unbeaten streak with Super Eight berths confirmed
    Ayan Acharya
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Poland vs Netherlands LIVE streaming info, Euro 2024: When, where to watch POL v NED; Preview
    Team Sportstar
  2. IND-W vs SA-W First ODI, Live Score: Renuka removes Laura Wolvaardt in first over, South Africa needs 266 to win
    Team Sportstar
  3. PAK vs IRE Live Score, T20 World Cup 2024: Rain threat looms as Pakistan faces Ireland in Florida; Toss, playing XI at 7:30 PM IST
    Team Sportstar
  4. Spain vs Croatia LIVE Updates: Euro 2024 Group B clash, ESP v CRO news
    Team Sportstar
  5. Poland vs Netherlands, Euro 2024: No Lewandowski in starting XI, top talking points of POL v NED
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment