WI vs ENG, T20 World Cup 2024: West Indies’ Brandon King retires hurt in Super Eight clash against England

West Indies’ opening batter Brandon King was forced to retire hurt while batting during the T20 World Cup 2024 Super Eight clash against England in Gros Islet, St. Lucia on Thursday.

The right-hand batter looked to tweak a muscle in the groin region while playing a shot against Sam Curran during the fifth over of the West Indies’ innings.

King was batting on 23 off 13 balls, laced with three fours and a six when the incident took place. After a brief check with the physio the batter made his way back to the dressing room, to be replaced in the middle by Nicholas Pooran.

Along with Johnson Charles, King had helped the co-host to 40 runs in just 4.1 overs after being put into bat in the second match of the Super Eight group 2.

West Indies qualified for the Super Eight phase with a hundred per cent record in the group stage, while England had to rely on NRR and other results to go its way after suffering a loss against Australia and its game against Scotland abandoned due to rain.