England Vs Afghanistan live score, T20 World Cup: Buttler’s ENG vs Nabi’s AFG; toss, playing 11 at 4:00pm

Hello and welcome to Sportstar’s LIVE coverage of the T20 World Cup Super 12 match between England and Afghanistan on Saturday.

HOW TO STOP BUTTLER

Leg spin is Buttler’s kryptonite. It’s the only form of bowling against which he averages less than 30 in all T20s. So his face-off with Rashid Khan will be crucial. Buttler’s go-to shot against pace is the ramp and the scoop, so the pacers will be better off aiming for wide yorkers instead of bowling straight.

In the build-up to this game, English all-rounder Ben Stokes has criticised the “stupid” size of cricket’s boundary marking sponges after they caused Reece Topley’s injury which ruled him out of England’s T20 World Cup. Meanwhile, Jonathan Trott, the coach of Afghanistan, said: "There's been many a time that someone's stood on a rope and done their ankle, so it's not just the foam, the ropes have been there.

"Plenty of times guys have dived on to the rope and hurt themselves whereas if they dive onto the foam I think that's a little but actually safer. I think it's 50-50 really."

A recent T20 series win in Pakistan has boosted England’s hopes after a tough year in white-ball cricket. Meanwhile, Afghanistan’s 2022 Asia Cup campaign showed signs of promise when it beat eventual winner Sri Lanka and Bangladesh before a dramatic, one-wicket loss to Pakistan.