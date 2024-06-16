MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

T20 World Cup 2024: England beats Namibia to move to brink of Super Eight

The victory moved England ahead of Scotland on Net Run Rate but level on five points, with its rival set to play Group B leader Australia later on Saturday.

Published : Jun 16, 2024 04:03 IST - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
England‘s captain Jos Buttler, second left, celebrates with teammates.
England‘s captain Jos Buttler, second left, celebrates with teammates. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

England‘s captain Jos Buttler, second left, celebrates with teammates. | Photo Credit: AP

Harry Brook made a rapid unbeaten 47 as England beat Namibia by 41 runs in a rain-hit reduced overs match in Antigua on Saturday that left the holder on the brink of the T20 World Cup knockout phase after being in danger of crashing out.

Following a three-hour delay, the weather lifted and a target of 11 overs each was set - reduced to 10 after another rain interruption - with Namibia winning the toss and opting to bowl.

England, needing to win to have a chance of reaching the Super Eight, posted a total of 122 for five with Namibia’s target adjusted by the Duckworth-Lewis-Stern (DLS) method to 126 to win.

The game was on when Namibia reached 34 for no loss off five overs, the minimum number required, but the run rate required was too much even after Nikolaas Davin (18 off 16 balls) was retired out to let in David Wiese (27 off 12).

Namibia ended its innings on 84 for three.

The victory moved England ahead of Scotland on Net Run Rate but level on five points, with its rival set to play Group B leader Australia later on Saturday.

A draw or win for the Scots in St. Lucia would see them through at England’s expense.

Related Topics

T20 WORLD Cup 2024 /

England /

Harry Brook /

Namibia /

David Wiese

Latest on Sportstar

  1. ENG vs NAM: Namibia’s Nikolaas Davin becomes first batter to retire out in T20 World Cup history
    Team Sportstar
  2. T20 World Cup 2024: England beats Namibia to move to brink of Super Eight
    Reuters
  3. T20 World Cup 2024 Group B Points Table updated after ENG vs NAM: England beats Namibia, stays alive in race to Super Eight
    Team Sportstar
  4. ENG vs NAM Highlights, T20 World Cup 2024: England beats Namibia by 41 runs in rain-curtailed match, stays alive in Super Eight race
    Team Sportstar
  5. Euro 2024: Defending champion Italy opens campaign with narrow 2-1 win against Albania
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Retirement isn’t a walk in the park

Ayon Sengupta
Change of rule: Until 2022, players could only review on-field decisions for dismissal, but that has not been the case in the IPL since 2023 with teams now reviewing wides and bouncers. 

DRS for wides and bouncers in IPL matches should be done away with

Sunil Gavaskar
+ SEE all Stories

More on T20 World Cup

  1. T20 World Cup 2024: England beats Namibia to move to brink of Super Eight
    Reuters
  2. T20 World Cup 2024 Group B Points Table updated after ENG vs NAM: England beats Namibia, stays alive in race to Super Eight
    Team Sportstar
  3. ENG vs NAM: Namibia’s Nikolaas Davin becomes first batter to retire out in T20 World Cup history
    Team Sportstar
  4. ‘This is the lowest point of my career,’ says Imad Wasim after Pakistan’s exit from T20 World Cup 2024
    Ashwin Achal
  5. T20 World Cup 2024 Points Table Group A Updated after IND vs CAN: India finishes on top after washout against Canada
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. ENG vs NAM: Namibia’s Nikolaas Davin becomes first batter to retire out in T20 World Cup history
    Team Sportstar
  2. T20 World Cup 2024: England beats Namibia to move to brink of Super Eight
    Reuters
  3. T20 World Cup 2024 Group B Points Table updated after ENG vs NAM: England beats Namibia, stays alive in race to Super Eight
    Team Sportstar
  4. ENG vs NAM Highlights, T20 World Cup 2024: England beats Namibia by 41 runs in rain-curtailed match, stays alive in Super Eight race
    Team Sportstar
  5. Euro 2024: Defending champion Italy opens campaign with narrow 2-1 win against Albania
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment