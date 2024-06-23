ENG vs USA Dream11 Prediction, T20 World Cup 2024 Super 8: England vs USA predicted playing XIs, fantasy team, squads

After a narrow reverse at the hands of South Africa, England finds itself in a must-win situation when it takes on USA in its final Super Eights game at the Kensington Oval in Barbados on Sunday.

The co-host USA is all but knocked out of the competition and would want to end its maiden T20 World Cup outing on a high.

PREDICTED PLAYING XIs

ENGLAND: Philip Salt, Jos Buttler (c/wk), Jonny Bairstow, Moeen Ali, Harry Brook, Liam Livingstone, Sam Curran, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood, Reece Topley.

USA: Steven Taylor, Andries Gous (wk), Nitish Kumar, Aaron Jones (c), Corey Anderson, Milind Kumar, Harmeet Singh, Shadley van Schalkwyk, Nosthush Kenjige, Ali Khan, Saurabh Netravalkar.

ENG vs USA DREAM11 FANTASY TEAM WICKETKEEPERS Jos Buttler, Phil Salt (c) BATTERS Aaron Jones, Nitish Kumar, Harry Brook ALL-ROUNDERS Moeen Ali, Steven Taylor, Liam Livingstone BOWLERS Adil Rashid (vc), Jofra Archer, Saurabh Netravalkar Team Composition: ENG 7-4 USA | Credits left: 13