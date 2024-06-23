MagazineBuy Print

ENG vs USA Dream11 Prediction, T20 World Cup 2024 Super 8: England vs USA predicted playing XIs, fantasy team, squads

ENG vs USA, T20 World Cup 2024: Check the Dream11 fantasy team, predicted playing XI and squads for the England vs USA Super Eight match in Barbados on Sunday.

Published : Jun 23, 2024 10:04 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
England’s captain Jos Buttler plays a shot against South Africa.
England's captain Jos Buttler plays a shot against South Africa. | Photo Credit: PTI
infoIcon

England’s captain Jos Buttler plays a shot against South Africa. | Photo Credit: PTI

After a narrow reverse at the hands of South Africa, England finds itself in a must-win situation when it takes on USA in its final Super Eights game at the Kensington Oval in Barbados on Sunday.

The co-host USA is all but knocked out of the competition and would want to end its maiden T20 World Cup outing on a high.

PREDICTED PLAYING XIs

ENGLAND: Philip Salt, Jos Buttler (c/wk), Jonny Bairstow, Moeen Ali, Harry Brook, Liam Livingstone, Sam Curran, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood, Reece Topley.

USA: Steven Taylor, Andries Gous (wk), Nitish Kumar, Aaron Jones (c), Corey Anderson, Milind Kumar, Harmeet Singh, Shadley van Schalkwyk, Nosthush Kenjige, Ali Khan, Saurabh Netravalkar.

ENG vs USA DREAM11 FANTASY TEAM
WICKETKEEPERS
Jos Buttler, Phil Salt (c)
BATTERS
Aaron Jones, Nitish Kumar, Harry Brook
ALL-ROUNDERS
Moeen Ali, Steven Taylor, Liam Livingstone
BOWLERS
Adil Rashid (vc), Jofra Archer, Saurabh Netravalkar
Team Composition: ENG 7-4 USA | Credits left: 13
THE SQUADS
ENGLAND: Jos Buttler (c), Moeen Ali, Jofra Archer, Jonny Bairstow, Harry Brook, Sam Curran, Ben Duckett, Tom Hartley, Will Jacks, Chris Jordan, Liam Livingstone, Adil Rashid, Phil Salt, Reece Topley, Mark Wood.
USA: Monank Patel (c) (wk), Aaron Jones (vc), Andries Gous (wk), Corey Anderson, Ali Khan, Harmeet Singh, Jasdeep Singh, Milind Kumar, Nisarg Patel, Nitish Kumar, Nosthush Kenjige, Saurabh Netralvakar, Shadley van Schalkwyk, Steven Taylor, Shayan Jahangir.

