MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

ENG vs USA Live Streaming Info, T20 World Cup 2024: When and where to England vs United States Super Eights match?

ENG vs USA, T20 World Cup 2024: Here are the match details, streaming info and full squads for the England vs United States match in Barbados on Sunday.

Published : Jun 23, 2024 09:48 IST , CHENNAI - 2 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
England’s Harry Brook and Liam Livingstone in action.
England’s Harry Brook and Liam Livingstone in action. | Photo Credit: PTI
infoIcon

England’s Harry Brook and Liam Livingstone in action. | Photo Credit: PTI

Defending champion England will need its power hitters to do the job against a demoralised yet tricky USA in its final Super Eight match as it eyes a huge win to keep itself in contention for a semifinal spot at the T20 World Cup 2024 here on Sunday.

READ FULL PREVIEW

England vs United States T20 World Cup 2024 match details and streaming info

When will England vs USA T20 World Cup 2024 match take place?

The England vs USA T20 World Cup 2024 match will take place on Sunday, June 23, 2024. (IST)

When will England vs USA T20 World Cup 2024 match start?

The England vs USA T20 World Cup 2024 match will begin at 8:00 PM IST.

What time will the toss take place for England vs USA T20 World Cup 2024 match?

The toss for the England vs USA T20 World Cup 2024 match will be held at 7:30 PM IST.

Where will England vs USA T20 World Cup 2024 match take place?

The England vs USA T20 World Cup 2024 match will be held at the Kensington Oval, Bridgetown, Barbados.

How to watch England vs USA T20 World Cup 2024 match live on TV in India?

The England vs USA T20 World Cup 2024 match will be telecast LIVE on the Star Sports Network in India.

How to watch England vs USA T20 World Cup 2024 match online in India?

The England vs USA T20 World Cup 2024 match will be streamed LIVE on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website in India.

THE SQUADS
England: Jos Buttler (c), Moeen Ali, Jofra Archer, Jonny Bairstow, Harry Brook, Sam Curran, Ben Duckett, Tom Hartley, Will Jacks, Chris Jordan, Liam Livingstone, Adil Rashid, Philip Salt, Reece Topley, Mark Wood
USA: Aaron Jones, Milind Kumar, Nitish Kumar, Steven Taylor, Corey Anderson, Harmeet Singh, Nisarg Patel, Shadley van Schalkwyk, Monank Patel (c & wk), Andries Gous, Shayan Jahangir, Ali Khan, Jasdeep Singh, Nosthush Kenjige, Saurabh Netravalkar

Related Topics

T20 WORLD Cup 2024 /

England /

USA

Latest on Sportstar

  1. AFG vs AUS, T20 World Cup 2024 Super 8: Gulbadin’s golden arm lifts Afghanistan to stunning win over Australia
    AFP
  2. ENG vs USA Live Streaming Info, T20 World Cup 2024: When and where to England vs United States Super Eights match?
    Team Sportstar
  3. AFG vs AUS Highlights, T20 World Cup 2024 Super 8: Afghanistan stuns Australia to keep semifinal hopes alive
    Team Sportstar
  4. U.S. Olympic Track Trials: Sha’Carri Richardson wins women’s 100-m final, qualifies for Paris Olympics
    AFP
  5. Most wickets in T20 World Cup 2024: Adam Zampa moves to second after AFG vs AUS Super Eight clash; Farooqi on top
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Retirement isn’t a walk in the park

Ayon Sengupta
Change of rule: Until 2022, players could only review on-field decisions for dismissal, but that has not been the case in the IPL since 2023 with teams now reviewing wides and bouncers. 

DRS for wides and bouncers in IPL matches should be done away with

Sunil Gavaskar
+ SEE all Stories

More on T20 World Cup

  1. AFG vs AUS, T20 World Cup 2024 Super 8: Gulbadin’s golden arm lifts Afghanistan to stunning win over Australia
    AFP
  2. ENG vs USA Live Streaming Info, T20 World Cup 2024: When and where to England vs United States Super Eights match?
    Team Sportstar
  3. T20 World Cup 2024 Super Eight Group 1 Points Table updated after AFG vs AUS: Afghanistan stuns Australia to gain first Super Eight points
    Team Sportstar
  4. T20 World Cup 2024: Aggressive approach helps me, says Kuldeep Yadav
    PTI
  5. T20 World Cup 2024: Shakib blasts Bangladesh’s ‘lack of fight’ against India
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. AFG vs AUS, T20 World Cup 2024 Super 8: Gulbadin’s golden arm lifts Afghanistan to stunning win over Australia
    AFP
  2. ENG vs USA Live Streaming Info, T20 World Cup 2024: When and where to England vs United States Super Eights match?
    Team Sportstar
  3. AFG vs AUS Highlights, T20 World Cup 2024 Super 8: Afghanistan stuns Australia to keep semifinal hopes alive
    Team Sportstar
  4. U.S. Olympic Track Trials: Sha’Carri Richardson wins women’s 100-m final, qualifies for Paris Olympics
    AFP
  5. Most wickets in T20 World Cup 2024: Adam Zampa moves to second after AFG vs AUS Super Eight clash; Farooqi on top
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment