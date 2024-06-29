MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

IND vs SA: Heinrich Klaasen scores fastest fifty in T20 World Cup Final

Klaasen scored his fifty in 23 balls with the help of five sixes and two fours.

Published : Jun 29, 2024 23:02 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
South Africa’s Heinrich Klaasen in action.
South Africa’s Heinrich Klaasen in action. | Photo Credit: PTI
infoIcon

South Africa’s Heinrich Klaasen in action. | Photo Credit: PTI

Heinrich Klaasen scored the fastest fifty in a T20 World Cup final during the India vs South Africa match in Barbados on Saturday.

Klaasen scored his fifty in 23 balls with the help of five sixes and two fours.

The wicketkeeper-batter came into bat in the ninth over, at number six.

He hammered 24 runs in the 15th over bowled by Axar Patel. It included two fours and as many sixes.

Related Topics

T20 WORLD Cup 2024 /

Heinrich Klaasen

Latest on Sportstar

  1. India vs South Africa LIVE Score, T20 World Cup Final 2024: SA 151/4 (16); Target-177; Klaasen attacks against Axar
    Team Sportstar
  2. LIVE Switzerland vs Italy Euro 2024 score, round of 16: SUI 2-0 ITA; Vargas scores stunner to extend lead
    Team Sportstar
  3. Wimbledon 2024: Alcaraz sharpened grass game after Queen’s defeat
    Reuters
  4. Italy vs Switzerland, Euro 2024: Vargas extends Swiss lead; Top talking points from ITA v SUI Round of 16 clash
    Team Sportstar
  5. IND vs SA: Heinrich Klaasen scores fastest fifty in T20 World Cup Final
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Who next after Stimac, better choose the best

Ayon Sengupta
Dual impact: Besides his World Cup heroics, Saurabh Netravalkar still holds a steady job at Oracle, making his story all the more relatable for those in the corporate world.

A second coming for their second home in the T20 World Cup 2024

Ashwin Achal
+ SEE all Stories

More on T20 World Cup

  1. IND vs SA: Heinrich Klaasen scores fastest fifty in T20 World Cup Final
    Team Sportstar
  2. IND vs SA: Quinton de Kock overtakes Jacques Kallis to get most runs by South African batter in T20 World Cup edition
    Team Sportstar
  3. WATCH: Jasprit Bumrah bowls unplayable delivery to Reeza Hendricks during IND vs SA T20 World Cup 2024 Final
    Team Sportstar
  4. IND vs SA: Full list of highest successful run chase in T20 World Cup finals
    Team Sportstar
  5. India vs South Africa, T20 World Cup Final: Kohli comes to rescue as India sets target of 177 for Proteas
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. India vs South Africa LIVE Score, T20 World Cup Final 2024: SA 151/4 (16); Target-177; Klaasen attacks against Axar
    Team Sportstar
  2. LIVE Switzerland vs Italy Euro 2024 score, round of 16: SUI 2-0 ITA; Vargas scores stunner to extend lead
    Team Sportstar
  3. Wimbledon 2024: Alcaraz sharpened grass game after Queen’s defeat
    Reuters
  4. Italy vs Switzerland, Euro 2024: Vargas extends Swiss lead; Top talking points from ITA v SUI Round of 16 clash
    Team Sportstar
  5. IND vs SA: Heinrich Klaasen scores fastest fifty in T20 World Cup Final
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment