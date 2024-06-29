IND vs SA: Heinrich Klaasen scores fastest fifty in T20 World Cup Final

Heinrich Klaasen scored the fastest fifty in a T20 World Cup final during the India vs South Africa match in Barbados on Saturday.
Klaasen scored his fifty in 23 balls with the help of five sixes and two fours.
The wicketkeeper-batter came into bat in the ninth over, at number six.
He hammered 24 runs in the 15th over bowled by Axar Patel. It included two fours and as many sixes.
