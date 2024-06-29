IND vs SA: Quinton de Kock overtakes Jacques Kallis to get most runs by South African batter in T20 World Cup edition

Quinton de Kock overtook Jacques Kallis for the most runs by a South Africa batter in a T20 World Cup edition during the side’s T20 World Cup 2024 final against India in Barbados on Saturday.

The wicketkeeper-batter ticked his runs tally past Kallis’s 238 runs which he managed during the 2009 World Cup in England.

Most runs for South Africa in a single T20 World Cup edition

1) Quinton de Kock - 243 runs in 2024

2) Jacques Kallis - 238 runs in 2009

3) JP Duminy - 187 runs in 2014

4) AB De Villiers - 186 runs in 2009

5) Hashim Amla - 185 runs in 2014