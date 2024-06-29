MagazineBuy Print

IND vs SA: Quinton de Kock overtakes Jacques Kallis to get most runs by South African batter in T20 World Cup edition

The wicketkeeper-batter ticked his runs tally past Kallis’s 238 runs which he managed during the 2009 World Cup in England.

Published : Jun 29, 2024 22:44 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
South Africa’s Quinton de Kock bats during the T20 World Cup final against India.
South Africa's Quinton de Kock bats during the T20 World Cup final against India. | Photo Credit: PTI
infoIcon

South Africa’s Quinton de Kock bats during the T20 World Cup final against India. | Photo Credit: PTI

Quinton de Kock overtook Jacques Kallis for the most runs by a South Africa batter in a T20 World Cup edition during the side’s T20 World Cup 2024 final against India in Barbados on Saturday.

The wicketkeeper-batter ticked his runs tally past Kallis’s 238 runs which he managed during the 2009 World Cup in England.

Most runs for South Africa in a single T20 World Cup edition

1) Quinton de Kock - 243 runs in 2024

2) Jacques Kallis - 238 runs in 2009

3) JP Duminy - 187 runs in 2014

4) AB De Villiers - 186 runs in 2009

5) Hashim Amla - 185 runs in 2014

T20 WORLD Cup 2024 /

India /

South Africa /

Quinton de Kock

