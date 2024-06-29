Quinton de Kock overtook Jacques Kallis for the most runs by a South Africa batter in a T20 World Cup edition during the side’s T20 World Cup 2024 final against India in Barbados on Saturday.
The wicketkeeper-batter ticked his runs tally past Kallis’s 238 runs which he managed during the 2009 World Cup in England.
Most runs for South Africa in a single T20 World Cup edition
1) Quinton de Kock - 243 runs in 2024
2) Jacques Kallis - 238 runs in 2009
3) JP Duminy - 187 runs in 2014
4) AB De Villiers - 186 runs in 2009
5) Hashim Amla - 185 runs in 2014
Latest on Sportstar
- LIVE Switzerland vs Italy Euro 2024 score, round of 16: SUI 2-0 ITA; Vargas scores stunner to extend lead
- India vs South Africa LIVE Score, T20 World Cup Final 2024: SA 101/3 (12); Target-177; Klaasen, de Kock steal momentum from India
- SUI vs ITA, Euro 2024: When was the last time Switzerland beat Italy?
- IND vs SA: Quinton de Kock overtakes Jacques Kallis to get most runs by South African batter in T20 World Cup edition
- Italy vs Switzerland, Euro 2024: Vargas extends Swiss lead; Top talking points from ITA v SUI Round of 16 clash
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE