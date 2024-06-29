South Africa needed 177 runs to win against India in the final of the T20 World Cup 2024 in Barbados on Saturday.
If the Proteas, playing in their first ICC final, were to chase the target down, it will be the highest successful chase in the summit clash of the T20 World Cup.
The best until now came in 2021 when Australia chased 172 runs against New Zealand in Dubai.
HIGHEST RUN CHASE IN T20 WORLD CUP FINAL
- Australia 173/2 (18.5) vs New Zealand - Dubai, 2021
- West Indies 161/6 (19.4) vs England - Kolkata, 2016
- England 148/3 (17) vs Australia - Bridgetown, 2010
Latest on Sportstar
- Euro 2024: What happened the last time Italy conceded a goal in a knockout fixture of Euros?
- LIVE Switzerland vs Italy Euro 2024 score, round of 16: SUI 1-0 ITA; Freuler scores opening goal
- WATCH: Jasprit Bumrah bowls unplayable delivery to Reeza Hendricks during IND vs SA T20 World Cup 2024 Final
- India vs South Africa LIVE Score, T20 World Cup Final 2024: SA 32/2 (5); Target-177; de Kock, Stubbs stabilise after two quick wickets
- IND vs SA: Full list of highest successful run chase in T20 World Cup finals
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE