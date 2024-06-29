South Africa needed 177 runs to win against India in the final of the T20 World Cup 2024 in Barbados on Saturday.

If the Proteas, playing in their first ICC final, were to chase the target down, it will be the highest successful chase in the summit clash of the T20 World Cup.

The best until now came in 2021 when Australia chased 172 runs against New Zealand in Dubai.

HIGHEST RUN CHASE IN T20 WORLD CUP FINAL