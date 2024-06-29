MagazineBuy Print

WATCH: Jasprit Bumrah bowls unplayable delivery to Reeza Hendricks during IND vs SA T20 World Cup 2024 Final

IND vs SA, T20 World Cup 2024: Watch the delivery when Bumrah swung the ball away from Hendricks to disturb his stumps.

Published : Jun 29, 2024 22:17 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar

Jasprit Bumrah prvided another magical moment when he castled Reeza Hendricks during the T20 World Cup 2024 final between India and South Africa in Barbados on Saturday.

Coming from over the wicket to the right hander, Bumrah angled the ball in to Hendricks. As the batter set himself to face the delivery with the angle, the ball pitched, left the batter and crashed into the stumps.

The dismissal provided the first breakthrough for India, which was defended 176 runs to get its hands on its second T20 World Cup title.

