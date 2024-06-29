Jasprit Bumrah prvided another magical moment when he castled Reeza Hendricks during the T20 World Cup 2024 final between India and South Africa in Barbados on Saturday.
Coming from over the wicket to the right hander, Bumrah angled the ball in to Hendricks. As the batter set himself to face the delivery with the angle, the ball pitched, left the batter and crashed into the stumps.
The dismissal provided the first breakthrough for India, which was defended 176 runs to get its hands on its second T20 World Cup title.
Latest on Sportstar
- LIVE Switzerland vs Italy Euro 2024 score, round of 16: SUI 1-0 ITA; Freuler opening goal gives the Swiss slim lead
- India vs South Africa LIVE Score, T20 World Cup Final 2024: SA 53/2 (7.1); Target-177; de Kock, Stubbs take SA past 50 vs IND
- IND vs SA, T20 World Cup 2024 Final LIVE gallery: Kohli-Axar partnership, Dube cameo helps India post 176/7
- WATCH: Jasprit Bumrah bowls unplayable delivery to Reeza Hendricks during IND vs SA T20 World Cup 2024 Final
- Euro 2024: What happened the last time Italy conceded a goal in a knockout fixture of Euros?
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE