Euro 2024: What happened the last time Italy conceded a goal in a knockout fixture of Euros?

Italy was left shocked when Remo Freuler opened the scoring for Switzerland against it in the round of 16 clash of Euro 2024 at Frankfurt in Germany on Saturday.

Published : Jun 29, 2024 22:15 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Switzerland’s Remo Freuler scores their first goal past Italy’s Gianluigi Donnarumma.
Switzerland's Remo Freuler scores their first goal past Italy's Gianluigi Donnarumma.
infoIcon

Switzerland's Remo Freuler scores their first goal past Italy's Gianluigi Donnarumma.

Italy, the defending champion of the European Championship, was left shell shocked when Remo Freuler opened the scoring for Switzerland against it in the round of 16 clash of Euro 2024 on Saturday.

But Luciano Spaletti’s side has made it a habit to try and come from behind in this edition of the tournament, having done so twice before, against Albania and Croatia in the Group stage matches.

However, the last time Italy conceded first in a knockout match of the European Championship was in the summit clash of the previous edition of the tournament, at the Wembley Stadium in London on July 11, three years ago.

Luke Shaw had opened the scoring for England in that game in the second minute, immediately pushing Italians to their backfoot. However, in the second half, Leonardo Bonucci found the net, restoring parity and becoming the oldest goalscorer in an European Championship final.

