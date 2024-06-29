Italy, the defending champion of the European Championship, was left shell shocked when Remo Freuler opened the scoring for Switzerland against it in the round of 16 clash of Euro 2024 on Saturday.
But Luciano Spaletti’s side has made it a habit to try and come from behind in this edition of the tournament, having done so twice before, against Albania and Croatia in the Group stage matches.
However, the last time Italy conceded first in a knockout match of the European Championship was in the summit clash of the previous edition of the tournament, at the Wembley Stadium in London on July 11, three years ago.
Luke Shaw had opened the scoring for England in that game in the second minute, immediately pushing Italians to their backfoot. However, in the second half, Leonardo Bonucci found the net, restoring parity and becoming the oldest goalscorer in an European Championship final.
Latest on Sportstar
- IND vs SA Final Live Scorecard Updates, T20 World Cup 2024: South Africa 42/2 at the end of PowerPlay
- India vs South Africa LIVE Score, T20 World Cup Final 2024: SA 70/3 (8.5); Target-177; Axar removes set batter Stubbs on 31
- LIVE Switzerland vs Italy Euro 2024 score, round of 16: SUI 1-0 ITA; Freuler opening goal gives the Swiss slim lead
- Euro 2024: What happened the last time Italy conceded a goal in a knockout fixture of Euros?
- IND vs SA, T20 World Cup 2024 Final LIVE gallery: Kohli-Axar partnership, Dube cameo helps India post 176/7
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE