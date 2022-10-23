Hello and a very warm welcome to the biggest clash of the T20 World Cup. It’s India vs Pakistan and we are all set in what promises to be a Super Sunday.

Toss: India wins toss, opts to bowl first

India Playing XI: Rohit Sharma(c), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik(w), Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh

Pakistan Playing XI: Babar Azam(c), Mohammad Rizwan(w), Shan Masood, Haider Ali, Mohammad Nawaz, Shadab Khan, Iftikhar Ahmed, Asif Ali, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Naseem Shah

Rohit Sharma: We are going to field first. Looks like a good pitch, it's always nice to bowl with overcast conditions. Think the ball will swing around a bit, and we need to take its advantage. Preparations have been good. We played a couple of practice games in Brisbane. Time to come out and enjoy ourselves now. We were expecting nothing less than this, hopefully we'll entertain them (the crowd). We have seven batters, three seamers and two spinners.

Babar Azam: Toss is not in our hands, but we would have liked to bowl first as well. We'll try to post around 160-170. We have prepared well, and we are ready for this big game. We had a T20 series back home (against England), we played a tri-series in New Zealand, so we are prepared. We have three fast bowlers and two spinners.

Pitch Report by Michael Clarke: The pitch has some covering of grass, it is rock hard. A good batting wicket, overall. There will definitely be some pace and bounce on offer. Captain winning the toss must elect to bat first

Team Huddle: The Indian team is in their customary huddle and it’s Virat Kohli who is doing the pep talk, very animated and the entire team is all ears. There cannot be a bigger occasion than this. The MCG is buzzing and you can hardly hear anything, sans the noise.

King Kohli in the House: Virat Kohli walks out to have a hit and Rohit Sharma is warming up with his jumper on. Kohli averagates 64 Down Under and 68 against Pakistan.

India’s New Approach: It’s now 15 years since India won the first ever ICC Men’s T20 World Cup – their only triumph in this competition to date. So it is perhaps fitting that after more than a decade of frustration they have turned to new-found aggression with the bat.

Expert Opinion: Sunil Gavaskar on why India has an upper hand over Pakistan in World Cup H2H 12-1

“I think possibly because the Indians absorb the pressure a lot better. It will not be the catastrophe for India that seems to be case when a Pakistan team loses to India.”

Indian Fans in the House: Right then the Indian fans have flocked the iconic MCG and they are making some noise out there. The Indian flags are soaring high under the blue Melbourne skies.

When Venky met Rahul: Early trends have begun and to start with two Karnataka stalwarts in one frame. Former India fast bowler Venketesh Prasad caught up with his friend and India coach Rahul Dravid.

With Rahul in Melbourne. Wishing Rahul and his boys the very best for the #T20WorldCup campaign.

Pakistanis making some noise! The build-up for the big game has already started and the Pakistan fans are making some noise as they make their way to the stadium. The rain has stayed away and it’s fingers crossed..

India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup Results

2007 - India beat Pakistan via bowlout (match tied) in Durban

2007 - India beat Pakistan by five runs in Johannesburg (Final)

2012 - India beat Pakistan by 8 wickets in Colombo

2014 - India beat Pakistan by 7 wickets in Dhaka

2016 - India beat Pakistan by 6 wickets in Kolkata

2021 - Pakistan beat India by 10 wickets in Dubai

Match and Venue Details

When: India vs Pakistan, ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022, October 23, Sunday

Toss Time: 13:00 IST

Match Time: 13:30 IST

Venue: Melbourne Cricket Ground

Capacity: 100,000

Ground Measurements: 147.8m square, 172.9m straight

Ends: Members End, Great Southern Stand End

Do you Know

Built in 1853, the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) is the largest stadium in the Southern Hemisphere and 10th biggest in the world boasting a capacity of over 100,000 people.

Outside of Lord’s, the MCG is the only other stadium around the world to host the ICC Cricket World Cup Final more than once (1992 and 2015).

Fans paint Melbourne Blue

Cricket lovers in Melbourne used street art to welcome the Men in Blue their city. The official Twitter handle of Melbourne City showed fans painting a mural featuring three of India’s highly beloved cricketers, skipper Rohit Sharma, star batter Virat Kohli and all-rounder Hardik Pandya.

Probables XIs

India Probable XI: Rohit Sharma (c), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin/Yuzvendra Chahal, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh

Pakistan Probable XI: Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Shan Masood, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Haider Ali, Iftikhar Ahmed, Asif Ali, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf, Shaheen Shah Afridi

Live Streaming Info

Where is the India v Pakistan T20 World Cup match happening?

The India v Pakistan T20 World Cup match will be played at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

What time is the toss for India v Pakistan T20 World Cup match?

The toss for India v Pakistan T20 World Cup match is at 1.00 pm IST.

Which TV channel will telecast India vs Pakistan match?

The India v Pakistan match will be televised on Star Network and live-streamed on Disney+ Hotstar.

What time does the India v Pakistan T20 World Cup match start?

The India v Pakistan T20 World Cup match starts at 1.30 pm IST

Which channel will show the India v Pakistan T20 World Cup match on Sunday?

Squads

India squad: Rohit Sharma (Captain), KL Rahul (vice-captain), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Dinesh Karthik (wicket-keeper), Hardik Pandya, R. Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Arshdeep Singh and Mohammed Shami.

Pakistan Squad: Babar Azam(c), Mohammad Rizwan(w), Shan Masood, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Haider Ali, Iftikhar Ahmed, Asif Ali, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf, Shaheen Afridi, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Fakhar Zaman

