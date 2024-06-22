IND vs BAN head-to-head record, T20 World Cup 2024: India vs Bangladesh overall stats, most runs, wickets

India will look to build on its winning start to the Super Eight stage and move a step closer to the semifinals of the T20 World Cup 2024 when it takes on Bangladesh at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in Antigua on Saturday.
Bangladesh heads to the contest on the back of a thumping defeat at the hands of Australia and needs a win to stay alive in the contest.
But the past records between the two teams suugest that Saturday’s match is going to be on-sided. Here are the head-to-head records between India and Bangladesh ahead of the Super Eight match:
IND vs BAN HEAD-TO-HEAD RECORD IN T20Is
IND vs BAN HEAD-TO-HEAD RECORD IN T20 WORLD CUP
MOST RUNS IN IND vs BAN T20Is
|Batter
|Mat.
|Runs
|SR
|Avg.
|HS
|Rohit Sharma (IND)
|12
|454
|141.43
|37.83
|89
|Shikhar Dhawan (IND)
|10
|277
|116.38
|27.70
|60
|Sabbir Rahman (BAN)
|6
|236
|134.85
|47.20
|77
MOST WICKETS IN IND vs BAN T20Is
|Bowler
|Mat.
|Wkts.
|Econ.
|Avg.
|BBI
|Yuzvendra Chahal (IND)
|6
|9
|6.37
|17.00
|3/18
|Al-Amin Hossain (BAN)
|7
|8
|8.31
|27.87
|3/37
|Deepak Chahar (IND)
|3
|8
|5.41
|7.00
|6/7
