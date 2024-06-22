MagazineBuy Print

IND vs BAN head-to-head record, T20 World Cup 2024: India vs Bangladesh overall stats, most runs, wickets

IND vs BAN, T20 World Cup 2024: Here are all the head-to-head stats, records and key numbers ahead of the India vs Bangladesh match in Antigua on Saturday.

Published : Jun 22, 2024 09:52 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
India’s Virat Kohli speaks to captain Rohit Sharma during the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup match against Afghanistan.
India's Virat Kohli speaks to captain Rohit Sharma during the ICC Men's T20 World Cup match against Afghanistan. | Photo Credit: PTI
infoIcon

India’s Virat Kohli speaks to captain Rohit Sharma during the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup match against Afghanistan. | Photo Credit: PTI

India will look to build on its winning start to the Super Eight stage and move a step closer to the semifinals of the T20 World Cup 2024 when it takes on Bangladesh at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in Antigua on Saturday.

Bangladesh heads to the contest on the back of a thumping defeat at the hands of Australia and needs a win to stay alive in the contest.

But the past records between the two teams suugest that Saturday’s match is going to be on-sided. Here are the head-to-head records between India and Bangladesh ahead of the Super Eight match:

IND vs BAN HEAD-TO-HEAD RECORD IN T20Is
Matches played: 13
India won: 12
Bangladesh won: 1
Last result: India beat Bangladesh by 9 wickets (Hangzhou 2023)
IND vs BAN HEAD-TO-HEAD RECORD IN T20 WORLD CUP
Matches played: 4
India won: 4
Bangladesh won: 4
Result: India beat Bangladesh by 5 runs (Adelaide 2022)

MOST RUNS IN IND vs BAN T20Is

Batter Mat. Runs SR Avg. HS
Rohit Sharma (IND) 12 454 141.43 37.83 89
Shikhar Dhawan (IND) 10 277 116.38 27.70 60
Sabbir Rahman (BAN) 6 236 134.85 47.20 77

MOST WICKETS IN IND vs BAN T20Is

Bowler Mat. Wkts. Econ. Avg. BBI
Yuzvendra Chahal (IND) 6 9 6.37 17.00 3/18
Al-Amin Hossain (BAN) 7 8 8.31 27.87 3/37
Deepak Chahar (IND) 3 8 5.41 7.00 6/7

