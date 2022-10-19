India will face New Zealand in its second warm-up match of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022 in Brisbane on Wednesday.

Here is how you can follow the warm-up fixture of the T20 World Cup being held in Australia.

At what time will the India vs New Zealand T20 World Cup 2022 warm-up match begin?

The India vs New Zealand T20 World Cup 2022 warm-up match will start at 1:30 PM IST on October 19, Wednesday.

At what time is the toss for India vs New Zealand T20 World Cup 2022 warm-up match?

The toss for the India vs New Zealand T20 World Cup 2022 warm-up match is at 1:15 PM IST.

Where can I watch the live broadcast of the India vsNew Zealand T20 World Cup 2022 warm-up match in India?

The India vs New ZealandT20 World Cup 2022 warm-up match will be shown LIVE on the Star Sports Network in India.

Where can I watch the live stream of the India vs New Zealand T20 World Cup 2022 warm-up match in India?

The live streaming of India vs New Zealand T20 World Cup 2022 warm-up match will be available on Disney+ Hotstar.