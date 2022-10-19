T20 World Cup

India vs New Zealand live streaming info warm-up match T20 World Cup 2022: Where to watch IND vs NZ practice game online?

India vs New Zealand, T20 World Cup 2022: Here is how you can watch India’s first warm-up match of T20 World Cup 2022 between New Zealand and India on Wednesday.

Team Sportstar
19 October, 2022 07:44 IST
19 October, 2022 07:44 IST
India faces New Zealand in its second T20 World Cup 2022 warm-up match on Wednesday.

India faces New Zealand in its second T20 World Cup 2022 warm-up match on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: PTI

India vs New Zealand, T20 World Cup 2022: Here is how you can watch India’s first warm-up match of T20 World Cup 2022 between New Zealand and India on Wednesday.

India will face New Zealand in its second warm-up match of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022 in Brisbane on Wednesday.

Here is how you can follow the warm-up fixture of the T20 World Cup being held in Australia.

Also Read
India vs New Zealand live score, T20 World Cup: Cut-off time for IND vs NZ 4.16 pm IST; rain threat looms in Brisbane

At what time will the India vs New Zealand T20 World Cup 2022 warm-up match begin?

The India vs New Zealand T20 World Cup 2022 warm-up match will start at 1:30 PM IST on October 19, Wednesday.

At what time is the toss for India vs New Zealand T20 World Cup 2022 warm-up match?

The toss for the India vs New Zealand T20 World Cup 2022 warm-up match is at 1:15 PM IST.

Where can I watch the live broadcast of the India vsNew Zealand T20 World Cup 2022 warm-up match in India?

The India vs New ZealandT20 World Cup 2022 warm-up match will be shown LIVE on the Star Sports Network in India.

Where can I watch the live stream of the India vs New Zealand T20 World Cup 2022 warm-up match in India?

The live streaming of India vs New Zealand T20 World Cup 2022 warm-up match will be available on Disney+ Hotstar.

THE SQUADS
India: Rohit Sharma (c), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Rishabh Pant, Dinesh Karthik, Hardik Pandya, R Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammad Shami.
New Zealand: Martin Guptill, Finn Allen (wk), Kane Williamson (c), Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner, Adam Milne, Ish Sodhi, Lockie Ferguson, Tim Southee, Devon Conway, Daryl Mitchell, James Neesham, Trent Boult

Read more stories on T20 World Cup.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
Videos

WATCH: ICC Men’s T20 World Cup, Media day - Captains asked about running non-striker out during the tournament

Kuldeep Yadav: I’ve become a very realistic person; not sad to miss T20 World Cup

Ashwin on Ramiz Raja’s statement: India and Pakistan respect one another as oppositions

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us