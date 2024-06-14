MagazineBuy Print

T20 World Cup 2024: New Zealand coach Stead’s future in doubt after group stage exit

Back-to-back defeats in its opening games has left New Zealand bottom of its group and unable to reach the knock-out stages of the tournament, hosted by the United States and the West Indies.

Published : Jun 14, 2024 12:04 IST , Wellington - 2 MINS READ

AFP
FILE PHOTO: New Zealand Cricketer Kane Williamson (R) and Gary Stead (L) during the practice session ahead of the 2023 ODI World Cup 1st Semi-Final between India vs New Zealand.
FILE PHOTO: New Zealand Cricketer Kane Williamson (R) and Gary Stead (L) during the practice session ahead of the 2023 ODI World Cup 1st Semi-Final between India vs New Zealand. | Photo Credit: EMMANUAL YOGINI/ The Hindu
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: New Zealand Cricketer Kane Williamson (R) and Gary Stead (L) during the practice session ahead of the 2023 ODI World Cup 1st Semi-Final between India vs New Zealand. | Photo Credit: EMMANUAL YOGINI/ The Hindu

New Zealand head coach Gary Stead admitted Friday his future was out of his hands as the Black Caps were dumped out of the Twenty20 World Cup in the group phase.

Back-to-back defeats in its opening games has left New Zealand bottom of its group and unable to reach the knock-out stages of the tournament, hosted by the United States and the West Indies.

Stead, who took over as New Zealand coach in 2018 and led them to the 2021 final, has a year left on his contract.

Speaking prior to Afghanistan’s win over Papua New Guinea, which confirmed New Zealand’s exit, Stead deflected the question when asked if he was still the right person to lead the Black Caps.

“That’s a question you should be asking other people,” the 52-year-old told Radio New Zealand.

“I can look at myself in the mirror and know that the preparation we tried to put in place has been as good as (possible).”

ALSO READ: Afghanistan brushes aside Papua New Guinea to book Super Eight spot

New Zealand never got going at the World Cup.

It suffered a 13-run loss to the West Indies in Trinidad having already slipped to a shock first-ever defeat against Afghanistan in its opening game.

New Zealand went into the tournament without any warm-up games.

“It’s a hollow feeling and the guys are disappointed,” Stead said following the West Indies defeat, which left them with only a slim mathematical chance of surviving.

“We came here to try to win matches and tournaments.”

Latest issue of Sportstar

Retirement isn’t a walk in the park

Ayon Sengupta
Change of rule: Until 2022, players could only review on-field decisions for dismissal, but that has not been the case in the IPL since 2023 with teams now reviewing wides and bouncers. 

DRS for wides and bouncers in IPL matches should be done away with

Sunil Gavaskar
+ SEE all Stories

