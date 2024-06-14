USA vs IRE Head-to-Head Record, T20 Word Cup 2024: United States vs Ireland overall stats, most runs, wickets

The United States of America and Ireland will meet in a crucial T20 World Cup 2024 Group A match at the Central Broward Regional Park Stadium Turf Ground in Lauderhill on Friday.

The two teams have previously played each other twice in T20 Internationals, with USA and Ireland winning one contest apiece.

This will be the first time USA and Ireland will face off in a T20 World Cup encounter.

Here are the head-to-head numbers for USA vs IRE:

USA vs IRE HEAD-TO-HEAD IN T20Is Matches played: 2 USA won: 1 Ireland won: 1 Last result: Ireland won by nine runs (Lauderhill; December 2021)

MOST RUNS IN USA VS IRELAND T20Is

Batter Mat. Runs SR Avg. HS Lorcan Tucker (IRE) 2 141 134.28 141.00 84 Gajanand Singh (USA) 2 87 140.32 43.50 65 Sushant Modani (USA) 2 77 140.00 38.50 50

MOST WICKETS IN USA VS IRELAND T20Is