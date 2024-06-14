Afghanistan secured a spot in the Super Eight stage of the 2024 T20 World Cup with a seven-wicket win against Papua New Guinea in Tarouba on Friday.
The win, which lifted Afghanistan to the top of the Group C standings, also ensured the elimination of New Zealand, Uganda and Papua New Guinea from the competition.
West Indies had earlier clinched progression with a comeback win against New Zealand.
West Indies and Afghanistan will face off on June 18 in a game which will determines who will top the group.
Here’s the updated points table after the AFG vs PNG match:
|Team
|Mat.
|Won
|Lost
|Points
|NRR
|1. Afghanistan
|3
|3
|0
|6
|+4.140
|2. West Indies
|3
|3
|0
|6
|+2.596
|3. Uganda
|3
|1
|2
|2
|-4.217
|4. Papua New Guinea
|3
|0
|3
|0
|-0.790
|5. New Zealand
|2
|0
|2
|0
|-2.425
(Updated after AFG vs PNG match on June 14)
Latest on Sportstar
- T20 World Cup 2024 Group C Points Table Updated after AFG vs PNG: Afghanistan secures Super Eight spot; New Zealand eliminated
- AFG vs PNG, T20 World Cup 2024: Afghanistan brushes aside Papua New Guinea to book Super Eight spot
- AFG vs PNG Live Score, T20 World Cup 2024: Gulbadin Naib takes Afghanistan to comfortable win vs Papua New Guinea
- Praggnanandhaa vindicates ‘Big Boys Club’ credentials with impressive Norway Chess 2024 showing
- McLaughlin-Levrone to settle for 400m hurdles at US Olympic trials
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE