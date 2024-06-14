MagazineBuy Print

T20 World Cup 2024 Group C Points Table Updated after AFG vs PNG: Afghanistan secures Super Eight spot; New Zealand eliminated

AFG vs PNG: Here’s the updated Group C points table of the T20 World Cup after the match between Afghanistan vs Papua New Guinea.

Published : Jun 14, 2024 09:02 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Afghanistan’s Naveen-ul-Haq bowls against Papua New Guinea during an ICC Men’s T20 World Cup cricket match.
Afghanistan’s Naveen-ul-Haq bowls against Papua New Guinea during an ICC Men’s T20 World Cup cricket match. | Photo Credit: RAMON ESPINOSA/AP
infoIcon

Afghanistan’s Naveen-ul-Haq bowls against Papua New Guinea during an ICC Men’s T20 World Cup cricket match. | Photo Credit: RAMON ESPINOSA/AP

Afghanistan secured a spot in the Super Eight stage of the 2024 T20 World Cup with a seven-wicket win against Papua New Guinea in Tarouba on Friday.

The win, which lifted Afghanistan to the top of the Group C standings, also ensured the elimination of New Zealand, Uganda and Papua New Guinea from the competition.

West Indies had earlier clinched progression with a comeback win against New Zealand.

West Indies and Afghanistan will face off on June 18 in a game which will determines who will top the group.

Here’s the updated points table after the AFG vs PNG match:

Team Mat. Won Lost Points NRR
1. Afghanistan 3 3 0 6 +4.140
2. West Indies 3 3 0 6 +2.596
3. Uganda 3 1 2 2 -4.217
4. Papua New Guinea 3 0 3 0 -0.790
5. New Zealand 2 0 2 0 -2.425

(Updated after AFG vs PNG match on June 14)

