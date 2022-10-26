Afghanistan vs New Zealand Live Streaming Info, T20 World Cup: When and where to watch AFG vs NZ Super 12 match?

Afghanistan and New Zealand will face off in T20 World Cup Group 1 match at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) on Wednesday at 1:30 PM IST.
When will AFG vs NZ Super 12 Group 1 match be played?
The Super 12 Group 1 match between Afghanistan and New Zealand will be played on October 26, Wednesday.
At what time will AFG vs NZ Super 12 Group 1 match be played?
The Super 12 Group 1 match between Afghanistan and New Zealand will start at 1:30 PM IST.
Which TV channels will broadcast the AFG vs NZ Super 12 Group 1 match?
The Super 12 Group 1 match between Afghanistan and New Zealand will be aired LIVE on the Star Sports Network.
Where to watch the AFG vs NZ Super 12 Group 1 match online?
The Super 12 Group 1 match between Afghanistan and New Zealand will be aired LIVE on Disney+Hotstar.
Where will the AFG vs NZ Super 12 Group 1 match be held?
The Super 12 Group 1 match between Afghanistan and New Zealand will be held at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.