Afghanistan vs New Zealand Live Streaming Info, T20 World Cup: When and where to watch AFG vs NZ Super 12 match?

Team Sportstar
26 October, 2022 05:30 IST
Kane Williamson of New Zealand in action.

Kane Williamson of New Zealand in action. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES

AFG vs NZ, T20 World Cup: Here is how you can watch the Super 12 Group 1 match between Afghanistan and New Zealand on Wednesday.

Afghanistan and New Zealand will face off in T20 World Cup Group 1 match at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) on Wednesday at 1:30 PM IST.

When will AFG vs NZ Super 12 Group 1 match be played?

The Super 12 Group 1 match between Afghanistan and New Zealand will be played on October 26, Wednesday.

At what time will AFG vs NZ Super 12 Group 1 match be played?

The Super 12 Group 1 match between Afghanistan and New Zealand will start at 1:30 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the AFG vs NZ Super 12 Group 1 match?

The Super 12 Group 1 match between Afghanistan and New Zealand will be aired LIVE on the Star Sports Network.

Where to watch the AFG vs NZ Super 12 Group 1 match online?

The Super 12 Group 1 match between Afghanistan and New Zealand will be aired LIVE on Disney+Hotstar.

Where will the AFG vs NZ Super 12 Group 1 match be held?

The Super 12 Group 1 match between Afghanistan and New Zealand will be held at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

THE SQUADS
Afghanistan: Mohammad Nabi (c), Najibullah Zadran, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Azmatullah Omarzai, Darwish Rasooli, Fareed Ahmad Malik, Fazal Haq Farooqi, Hazratullah Zazai, Ibrahim Zadran, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Naveen ul Haq, Qais Ahmad, Rashid Khan, Salim Safi, Usman Ghani.
Standby Players: Afsar Zazai, Sharafuddin Ashraf, Rahmat Shah, Gulbadin Naib.
New Zealand: Kane Williamson (c), Tim Southee, Ish Sodhi, Mitchell Santner, Glenn Phillips, Jimmy Neesham, Daryl Mitchell, Adam Milne, Martin Guptill, Lachlan Ferguson, Devon Conway, Mark Chapman, Michael Bracewell, Trent Boult, Finn Allen.

