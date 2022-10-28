News

England vs Australia Dream11 prediction, T20 World Cup 2022: Playing XI, squad, fantasy captaincy picks for AUS vs ENG match

28 October, 2022 07:48 IST
Marcus Stoinis will be in focus for Australia against England at MCG on Friday.

Australia faces England in a Group 1 Super 12 T20 World Cup 2022 match at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Friday.

The two sides have met 23 times in T20Is, with England leading the head-to-head 11-10.

Here is a look at the predicted Playing XIs and Dream11 fantasy team for the England vs Australia match.

Australia Predicted XI

Aaron Finch (C), David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Tim David, Matthew Wade (WK), Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood

England Predicted XI

Jos Buttler (C & WK), Alex Hales, Dawid Malan, Ben Stokes, Harry Brook, Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Chris Woakes, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood

SQUADS

Australia Squad: Aaron Finch (c), Ashton Agar, Pat Cummins, Tim David, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Kane Richardson, Steven Smith, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade, David Warner, Adam Zampa

England Squad: Jos Buttler(w/c), Alex Hales, Dawid Malan, Ben Stokes, Harry Brook, Moeen Ali, Liam Livingstone, Sam Curran, Chris Woakes, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood, Philip Salt, Tymal Mills, David Willey, Chris Jordan

ENG vs AUS Dream11 team
Wicketkeeper:Jos Buttler (c)
Batters: David Warner, Dawid Malan, Mitchell Marsh
All-rounders: Ben Stokes, Sam Curran, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis (vc)
Bowlers: Chris Woakes, Mark Wood, Josh Hazewood
Team Composition: ENG 6:5 AUS Credits Left: 7.0

