Australia vs Sri Lanka LIVE streaming info, T20 World Cup 2022: When and where to watch AUS vs SL Super 12 match?

Australia faces Sri Lanka in a Super 12 Group 1 match of the T20 World Cup 2022 at the Perth Stadium on Tuesday.

Live Streaming Details

When will Australia vs Sri Lanka Super 12 Group 1 match of T20 World Cup 2022 be played?

The Australia vs Sri Lanka Super 12 T20 World Cup 2022 match will be played on October 25, 2022, Tuesday.

What time will Australia vs Sri Lanka Super 12 Group 1 match of the T20 World Cup 2022 start?

The Australia vs Sri Lanka Super 12 T20 World Cup 2022 match will start at 4:30 PM IST.

What time does the toss between Australia vs Sri Lanka Super 12 Group 1 match of T20 World Cup 2022 take place?

The toss between Australia vs Sri Lanka Super 12 T20 World Cup 2022 match will take place at 4:00 PM IST.

Where will Australia vs Sri Lanka Super 12 Group 1 match of T20 World Cup 2022 be played?

The Australia vs Sri Lanka Super 12 T20 World Cup match will be played at the Perth Stadium in Perth.

Which TV channel will telecast Australia vs Sri Lanka Super 12 Group 1 match of T20 World Cup 2022?

Star Sports Network will telecast the Australia vs Sri Lanka Super 12 T20 World Cup 2022 match.

When and where to watch Australia vs Sri Lanka Super 12 Group 1 match of T20 World Cup 2022 online?

Disney+ Hotstar will live stream the Australia vs Sri Lanka Super 12 T20 World Cup 2022 match.

Australia Predicted Playing XI: Aaron Finch (capt), David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Tim David, Matthew Wade (wk), Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood

Sri Lanka Predicted Playing XI: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis (wk), Dhananjaya de Silva, Charith Asalanka, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dasun Shanaka (c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Maheesh Theekshana, Binura Fernando, Lahiru Kumara

Squads:

Australia Squad: Aaron Finch (c), Ashton Agar, Pat Cummins, Tim David, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Kane Richardson, Steven Smith, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade, David Warner, Adam Zampa

Sri Lanka Squad: Kusal Mendis(w), Dhananjaya de Silva, Charith Asalanka, Ashen Bandara, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dasun Shanaka(c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Maheesh Theekshana, Binura Fernando, Lahiru Kumara, Jeffrey Vandersay, Kasun Rajitha, Pramod Madushan, Pathum Nissanka