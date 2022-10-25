News

Australia vs Sri Lanka LIVE streaming info, T20 World Cup 2022: When and where to watch AUS vs SL Super 12 match?

Australia vs Sri Lanka Live Streaming Info, T20 World Cup 2022: Get the Live Streaming Details, when and where to watch, match details and predicted playing XI as AUS takes on SL in the Super 12 in Perth.

Team Sportstar
25 October, 2022 06:29 IST
25 October, 2022 06:29 IST
Australia faces Sri Lanka in its second T20 World Cup 2022 Super 12 match in Perth on Tuesday.

Australia faces Sri Lanka in its second T20 World Cup 2022 Super 12 match in Perth on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: AP

Australia vs Sri Lanka Live Streaming Info, T20 World Cup 2022: Get the Live Streaming Details, when and where to watch, match details and predicted playing XI as AUS takes on SL in the Super 12 in Perth.

Australia faces Sri Lanka in a Super 12 Group 1 match of the T20 World Cup 2022 at the Perth Stadium on Tuesday.

Live Streaming Details 

When will Australia vs Sri Lanka Super 12 Group 1 match of T20 World Cup 2022 be played?

The Australia vs Sri Lanka Super 12 T20 World Cup 2022 match will be played on October 25, 2022, Tuesday.

What time will Australia vs Sri Lanka Super 12 Group 1 match of the T20 World Cup 2022 start? 

The Australia vs Sri Lanka Super 12 T20 World Cup 2022 match will start at 4:30 PM IST. 

Also Read
Virat Kohli’s greatest T20I knocks: Mohali 2016 to Melbourne 2022

What time does the toss between Australia vs Sri Lanka Super 12 Group 1 match of T20 World Cup 2022 take place?

The toss between Australia vs Sri Lanka Super 12 T20 World Cup 2022 match will take place at 4:00 PM IST.

Where will Australia vs Sri Lanka Super 12 Group 1 match of T20 World Cup 2022 be played? 

The Australia vs Sri Lanka Super 12 T20 World Cup match will be played at the Perth Stadium in Perth.

Which TV channel will telecast Australia vs Sri Lanka Super 12 Group 1 match of T20 World Cup 2022?

Star Sports Network will telecast the Australia vs Sri Lanka Super 12 T20 World Cup 2022 match.

When and where to watch Australia vs Sri Lanka Super 12 Group 1 match of T20 World Cup 2022 online? 

Disney+ Hotstar will live stream the Australia vs Sri Lanka Super 12 T20 World Cup 2022 match.

Also Read
Ireland’s World Cup hero Kevin O’Brien hoping his country throws a good challenge to England

Australia Predicted Playing XI: Aaron Finch (capt), David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Tim David, Matthew Wade (wk), Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood

Sri Lanka Predicted Playing XI: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis (wk), Dhananjaya de Silva, Charith Asalanka, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dasun Shanaka (c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Maheesh Theekshana, Binura Fernando, Lahiru Kumara

Squads:

Australia Squad: Aaron Finch (c), Ashton Agar, Pat Cummins, Tim David, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Kane Richardson, Steven Smith, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade, David Warner, Adam Zampa

Sri Lanka Squad: Kusal Mendis(w), Dhananjaya de Silva, Charith Asalanka, Ashen Bandara, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dasun Shanaka(c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Maheesh Theekshana, Binura Fernando, Lahiru Kumara, Jeffrey Vandersay, Kasun Rajitha, Pramod Madushan, Pathum Nissanka

Read more stories on News.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
Videos

Ind vs Pak review, T20 World Cup: Kohli powers India to memorable win against Pakistan

India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup 2022: Takeaways from practice match and bowling conundrum

Kuldeep Yadav: I’ve become a very realistic person; not sad to miss T20 World Cup

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us