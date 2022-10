Australia vs Sri Lanka Dream11 prediction, T20 World Cup 2022: AUS vs SL Toss, Playing XI, fantasy team captaincy picks

Australia faces Sri Lanka in a Super 12 match of the 2022 T20 World Cup at the Perth Stadium on Tuesday.

The two sides have met four times in the men’s T20 World Cup, with Australia emerging victorious on three occasions.

Here is a look at the predicted Playing XIs and Dream11 fantasy team for the Australia vs Sri Lanka match.

Australia Predicted Playing XI

Aaron Finch (capt), David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Tim David, Matthew Wade (wk), Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa/Ashton Agar, Josh Hazlewood

Sri Lanka Predicted Playing XI

Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis (wk), Dhananjaya de Silva, Charith Asalanka, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dasun Shanaka (c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Maheesh Theekshana, Binura Fernando, Lahiru Kumara

Squads:

Australia Squad: Aaron Finch (c), Ashton Agar, Pat Cummins, Tim David, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Kane Richardson, Steven Smith, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade, David Warner, Adam Zampa

Sri Lanka Squad: Kusal Mendis(w), Dhananjaya de Silva, Charith Asalanka, Ashen Bandara, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dasun Shanaka(c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Maheesh Theekshana, Binura Fernando, Lahiru Kumara, Jeffrey Vandersay, Kasun Rajitha, Pramod Madushan, Pathum Nissanka