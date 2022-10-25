News

T20 World Cup: Australia’s Adam Zampa tests COVID positive, doubtful for Sri Lanka clash

Australia’s Adam Zampa has been tested positive for COVID-19 ahead of today’s T20 World Cup clash against Sri Lanka at the Perth Stadium.

Team Sportstar
25 October, 2022 13:05 IST
Australia’s Adam Zampa has been tested positive for COVID-19 ahead of today’s T20 World Cup clash against Sri Lanka. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

According to cricket.com.au, team spokesperson confirmed that Zampa was tested positive but is only displaying minor symptoms.

This puts Zampa on doubt for the match, though the team insists he remains available for selection. If selected, the 30-year-old bowler would have to travel to the match separately and his contact with other Australian players and support staff would be limited.

With the International Cricket Council relaxing covid rules for this World Cup, players despite testing positive for the virus will be permitted to compete.

According to a  cricket.com.au report, the ICC says there will be no mandatory testing during the event and no isolation period if a player gets COVID-19, instead asking team doctors to take the call and “to assess whether it is appropriate” for players to compete if they get COVID-19. The Australian Federal Government’s mandatory isolation requirements for those who contract COVID-19 ended earlier this week.

Ireland’s George Dockrell played against Sri Lanka on Sunday in Hobart despite testing positive for the virus.

Australia lost to New Zealand in the tournament opener on Saturday, which means that another loss might end their hopes of defending the title.

