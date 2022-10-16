International Cricket Council (ICC), the world governing body for the sport, has relaxed rules related to COVID-19 for the Men’s t20 World Cup in Australia. Players, despite testing positive, will be permitted to compete.

According to a cricket.com.au report, the ICC says there will be no mandatory testing during the event and no isolation period if a player gets COVID-19, instead asking team doctors to take the call and “to assess whether it is appropriate” for players to compete if they get COVID-19. The Australian Federal Government’s mandatory isolation requirements for those who contract COVID-19 ended earlier this week.

During the 2021 T20 World Cup held in UAE where Australia clinched the title, there were strict bio-security protocols.

However, during the women’s T20I final between India and Australia at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, Tahlia McGrath was allowed to play despite testing positive on the morning of the match. The organisers dealt on a case-by-case basis in the UK during the event.