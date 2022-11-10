News

IND vs ENG Toss Updates, T20 World Cup Semifinal: England wins toss, elects to bowl in Adelaide

India vs England Toss Updates, T20 World Cup Semifinal: Rohit Sharma has won the toss four times out of five in the tournament so far, while the coin flip has favoured Jos Buttler on three out of four occassions.

Team Sportstar
10 November, 2022 12:18 IST
Rohit Sharma and Jos Buttler will be at the toss during the T20 World Cup semifinal at the Adelaide Oval on Thursday.

Rohit Sharma and Jos Buttler will be at the toss during the T20 World Cup semifinal at the Adelaide Oval on Thursday. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES

TOSS: England won the toss and elected to bowl first. Two changes for England. Dawid Malan and Mark Wood make way for Phil Salt and Chris Jordan. India is unchanged.

India vs England LIVE Score semifinal T20 World Cup: Rohit, Rahul to open for IND as ENG wins Toss to bowl; Playing XI updates

India Playing XI: KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma (c), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Rishabh Pant (wk), Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh.

England Playing XI: Jos Buttler (wk) (c), Alex Hales, Philip Salt, Ben Stokes, Harry Brook, Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Chris Jordan, Chris Woakes, Adil Rashid.

India and England will lock horns in the second semifinal of the T20 World Cup at the Adelaide Oval on Thursday. Here is a look at how captains Rohit Sharma and Jos Buttler have fared at the toss in the tournament.

INDIA - TOSS AND MATCH RESULTS IN T20 WORLD CUP 2022

Results after winning toss: Matches won 3/4

Results after losing toss: Matches won 1/1

  • ⦿ India won the toss and chose to field, beat Pakistan by four wickets (Melbourne)
  • ⦿ India won the toss and chose to bat, beat Netherlands by 56 runs (Sydney)
  • ⦿ India won the toss and chose to bat, lost to South Africa by five wickets (Perth)
  • ⦿ India lost the toss and was asked to bat, beat Bangladesh by five runs (Adelaide)
  • ⦿ India won the toss and chose to bat, beat Zimbabwe by 71 runs (Melbourne)

ENGLAND - TOSS AND MATCH RESULTS IN T20 WORLD CUP 2022

Results after winning toss: Matches won 2/3

Results after losing toss: Matches won 1/1

  • ⦿ England won the toss and chose to field, beat Afghanistan by five wickets (Perth)
  • ⦿ England won the toss and chose to field, lost to Ireland by five runs (Melbourne)
  • ⦿ England won the toss and chose to bat, beat New Zealand by 20 runs (Brisbane)
  • ⦿ England lost the toss and was asked to field, beat Sri Lanka by four wickets (Sydney)

TOSS AND MATCH RESULTS AT ADELAIDE OVAL IN T20 WORLD CUP 2022

Results after winning toss: Matches won 0/6

Results after losing toss: Matches won 6/6

  • ⦿ Bangladesh won the toss and elected to bat, lost to Pakistan by five wickets (November 2022)
  • ⦿ South Africa won the toss and elected to field, lost to Netherlands by 13 runs (November 2022)
  • ⦿ Afghanistan won the toss and elected to field, lost to Australia by four runs (November 2022)
  • ⦿ Ireland won the toss and elected to field, lost to New Zealand by 35 runs (November 2022)
  • ⦿ Bangladesh won the toss and elected to field, lost to India by five runs (November 2022)
  • ⦿ Zimbabwe won the toss and elected to bat, lost to Netherlands by five wickets (November 2022)

