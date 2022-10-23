News

IND vs PAK: Rohit Sharma set to become most capped Indian in T20 World Cup history, surpass Dhoni’s record

Rohit Sharma will feature in his 34th T20 World Cup match, going past former India skipper MS Dhoni’s tally of 33 matches.

Team Sportstar
23 October, 2022 12:25 IST
23 October, 2022 12:25 IST
FILE PHOTO: India skipper Rohit Sharma is on the brink of yet another record.

FILE PHOTO: India skipper Rohit Sharma is on the brink of yet another record. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Rohit Sharma will feature in his 34th T20 World Cup match, going past former India skipper MS Dhoni’s tally of 33 matches.

India captain Rohit Sharma will become the most capped Indian in T20 World Cups when he takes the field against Pakistan at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) in Melbourne on Sunday.

Rohit will feature in his 34th T20 World Cup match, going past former India skipper MS Dhoni’s tally of 33 matches. The 35-year-old will also become the first player to feature in all eight editions of the tournament. Rohit made his T20I debut in the 2007 edition of the T20 World Cup against England in Durban, the same match in which Yuvraj Singh hit Stuart Broad for six sixes in an over.

Yuvraj (31), Suresh Raina (26) and Ravindra Jadeja (22) complete the top five list of Indians with most appearances in T20 World Cup history.

PlayerMatches Runs Wickets
MS Dhoni (2007-2016)33529-
Rohit Sharma (2007-2021)33847-
Yuvraj Singh (2007-2016)3159312
Suresh Raina (2009-2016)264535
Ravindra Jadeja (2009-2021)229521

Read more stories on News.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
Videos

India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup 2022: Takeaways from practice match and bowling conundrum

Kuldeep Yadav: I’ve become a very realistic person; not sad to miss T20 World Cup

Vikram Rathour: Unfair to say India not setting good targets

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us