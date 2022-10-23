India captain Rohit Sharma will become the most capped Indian in T20 World Cups when he takes the field against Pakistan at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) in Melbourne on Sunday.

Rohit will feature in his 34th T20 World Cup match, going past former India skipper MS Dhoni’s tally of 33 matches. The 35-year-old will also become the first player to feature in all eight editions of the tournament. Rohit made his T20I debut in the 2007 edition of the T20 World Cup against England in Durban, the same match in which Yuvraj Singh hit Stuart Broad for six sixes in an over.

Yuvraj (31), Suresh Raina (26) and Ravindra Jadeja (22) complete the top five list of Indians with most appearances in T20 World Cup history.